Trench Group acquires Australian technology firm H Nu / Next-Generation Optical Instrument Transformers to Strengthen HVDC Leadership (FOTO)
Berlin (ots) - Trench Group continues to advance its global growth strategy and
commitment to innovation. Building on recent investments in new manufacturing
sites and upgrades to existing facilities, the company has now acquired the
Australian technology firm H Nu, expanding its portfolio with cutting-edge
fiber-optic instrument transformer technology. This acquisition enables Trench
Group to deliver ultra-fast response times in power transmission operations.
While the technology supports all transmission types, it offers particular
advantages for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) systems.
Initial fiber-optic units have already been successfully deployed in
transmission grids worldwide. Trench is collaborating with leading system
suppliers to qualify this technology as a future standard for high-voltage
measurement - laying the groundwork for rapid scale-up and series production.
The integration of H Nu reinforces Trench Group's position as a global leader in
innovation and technology for high-voltage transmission components. H Nu's
expertise in fiber-optic measurement complements Trench's existing capabilities.
"This marks Trench Group's first acquisition. H Nu's technology will benefit
from our leadership in HVAC and HVDC systems and our global market reach," says
Dr. Bahadir Basdere, CEO of Trench Group. "We're excited to offer our customers
the latest advancements in flexible, fast-reacting systems and power quality
solutions - this is critical as global power grids grow increasingly complex."
This acquisition underscores Trench Group's role as a reliable, forward-looking
partner for system-critical power transmission solutions.
About Trench Group:
Trench Group is a leading global supplier of components and systems for
high-voltage power transmission. Headquartered in Berlin and with more than 100
years of experience, the company is a leader in the high-voltage solutions
portfolio. With its product groups bushings, coils, and instrument transformers,
the company is a systemically important player in the field of energy transition
and sustainable energy for the future. These intelligent and technologically
sophisticated components and systems are used for measurement, protection, and
connection within the power grid. The Trench Group operates globally with more
than 2,800 employees at nine factory locations and four regional sales hubs.
For more information, visit http://www.trench-group.com .
Contact:
Günther Hörbst
Vice President Group Communications
+49 152 08393540
mailto:guenther.hoerbst@trench-group.com
