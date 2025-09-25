Trench Group acquires Australian technology firm H Nu / Next-Generation Optical Instrument Transformers to Strengthen HVDC Leadership (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Berlin (ots) - Trench Group continues to advance its global growth strategy and
    commitment to innovation. Building on recent investments in new manufacturing
    sites and upgrades to existing facilities, the company has now acquired the
    Australian technology firm H Nu, expanding its portfolio with cutting-edge
    fiber-optic instrument transformer technology. This acquisition enables Trench
    Group to deliver ultra-fast response times in power transmission operations.
    While the technology supports all transmission types, it offers particular
    advantages for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) systems.

    Initial fiber-optic units have already been successfully deployed in
    transmission grids worldwide. Trench is collaborating with leading system
    suppliers to qualify this technology as a future standard for high-voltage
    measurement - laying the groundwork for rapid scale-up and series production.

    The integration of H Nu reinforces Trench Group's position as a global leader in
    innovation and technology for high-voltage transmission components. H Nu's
    expertise in fiber-optic measurement complements Trench's existing capabilities.

    "This marks Trench Group's first acquisition. H Nu's technology will benefit
    from our leadership in HVAC and HVDC systems and our global market reach," says
    Dr. Bahadir Basdere, CEO of Trench Group. "We're excited to offer our customers
    the latest advancements in flexible, fast-reacting systems and power quality
    solutions - this is critical as global power grids grow increasingly complex."

    This acquisition underscores Trench Group's role as a reliable, forward-looking
    partner for system-critical power transmission solutions.

    About Trench Group:

    Trench Group is a leading global supplier of components and systems for
    high-voltage power transmission. Headquartered in Berlin and with more than 100
    years of experience, the company is a leader in the high-voltage solutions
    portfolio. With its product groups bushings, coils, and instrument transformers,
    the company is a systemically important player in the field of energy transition
    and sustainable energy for the future. These intelligent and technologically
    sophisticated components and systems are used for measurement, protection, and
    connection within the power grid. The Trench Group operates globally with more
    than 2,800 employees at nine factory locations and four regional sales hubs.

    For more information, visit http://www.trench-group.com .

    Contact:

    Günther Hörbst
    Vice President Group Communications
    +49 152 08393540
    mailto:guenther.hoerbst@trench-group.com




