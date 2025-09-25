Trench Group acquires Australian technology firm H Nu / Next-Generation Optical Instrument Transformers to Strengthen HVDC Leadership (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - Trench Group continues to advance its global growth strategy and

commitment to innovation. Building on recent investments in new manufacturing

sites and upgrades to existing facilities, the company has now acquired the

Australian technology firm H Nu, expanding its portfolio with cutting-edge

fiber-optic instrument transformer technology. This acquisition enables Trench

Group to deliver ultra-fast response times in power transmission operations.

While the technology supports all transmission types, it offers particular

advantages for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) systems.



Initial fiber-optic units have already been successfully deployed in

transmission grids worldwide. Trench is collaborating with leading system

suppliers to qualify this technology as a future standard for high-voltage

measurement - laying the groundwork for rapid scale-up and series production.





The integration of H Nu reinforces Trench Group's position as a global leader in

innovation and technology for high-voltage transmission components. H Nu's

expertise in fiber-optic measurement complements Trench's existing capabilities.



"This marks Trench Group's first acquisition. H Nu's technology will benefit

from our leadership in HVAC and HVDC systems and our global market reach," says

Dr. Bahadir Basdere, CEO of Trench Group. "We're excited to offer our customers

the latest advancements in flexible, fast-reacting systems and power quality

solutions - this is critical as global power grids grow increasingly complex."



This acquisition underscores Trench Group's role as a reliable, forward-looking

partner for system-critical power transmission solutions.



About Trench Group:



Trench Group is a leading global supplier of components and systems for

high-voltage power transmission. Headquartered in Berlin and with more than 100

years of experience, the company is a leader in the high-voltage solutions

portfolio. With its product groups bushings, coils, and instrument transformers,

the company is a systemically important player in the field of energy transition

and sustainable energy for the future. These intelligent and technologically

sophisticated components and systems are used for measurement, protection, and

connection within the power grid. The Trench Group operates globally with more

than 2,800 employees at nine factory locations and four regional sales hubs.



