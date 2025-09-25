XTPL: 2025 H1 Review, Defence Ventures & New Strategy Unveiled
XTPL's strategic and financial maneuvers in 2025 lay the groundwork for ambitious growth, with notable partnerships and technological strides marking a promising future.
- XTPL generated total revenue of PLN 6.0 million in the first half of 2025, with PLN 5.1 million from product and service sales, including deliveries to notable clients like the University of Cambridge and a U.S. defense sector customer.
- The company has adopted a new 2026–2028 Strategy, extending its target of PLN 100 million in commercial sales to the end of 2028, reflecting a more conservative outlook based on current market conditions.
- XTPL successfully implemented its UPD technology on an industrial scale for a leading Chinese display manufacturer, with four out of six initial UPD modules delivered and operational on production lines.
- The company is exploring opportunities in the defense sector, having sold its first Delta Printing System (DPS) device to a U.S. industrial customer and identifying potential applications for its technology in military contexts.
- XTPL's financial performance showed an EBITDA of PLN -9.7 million in H1 2025, with a cash position of PLN 15.8 million at the end of June, indicating a need for additional financing to support growth.
- The company is pursuing multiple financing options, including debt financing, grant funding, strategic investment, and a potential capital increase through a share issue, to address a projected capital gap of PLN 15–20 million in early 2026.
