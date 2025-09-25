    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY JH AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY JH

    3D-printed tyres and a vehicle with spherical wheels

    Hankook showcases the mobility of tomorrow (FOTO)

    Neu-Isenburg (ots) - Korean premium tyre manufacturer Hankook showcased two
    concepts illustrating what the mobility of tomorrow could look like at its
    "Design Innovation Day 2025": a sustainable, 3D-printed tyre and a robotic
    platform that allows vehicles to manoeuvre in all directions.

    The Sustainable Concept Tyre is produced layer by layer in a 3D printer. It uses
    recycled and renewable raw materials and features an organic tread design with
    forms based on natural efficiency principles. The prototype was developed in
    collaboration with engineering partner Harvestance, using Ntop design software.
    The goal of this concept is resource-efficient production, lasting durability
    and easy recycling.

    The two-seater PathCruizer mobility pod, which is powered by the WheelBot 2
    robotic platform uses special spherical wheels that can roll in all directions
    allowing the PathCruizer to move sideways, diagonally, or turn on the spot. This
    innovative functionality allows for precise manoeuvres in airport passenger
    boarding bridges, or as a flexible means of transport in urban mobility hubs.
    Hankook developed the technology in conjunction with robotics startup
    CALMANTECH.

    Turning on the spot, turning at a right angle, or moving diagonally- the
    following video demonstrates the manoeuvrability of the PathCruizer:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFy7P3JbAsU

    Leading research and industry partners

    The projects are part of Hankook's "Design Innovation Project", which has been
    running since 2012 in partnership with prominent design schools worldwide,
    including the University of Cincinnati, the Royal College of Art in London, and
    Germany's Pforzheim University. Leading technology partners such as LG
    Electronics, Rainbow Robotics and CALMANTECH contributed additional expertise.
    Its success can be seen in international design competitions like the Red Dot,
    iF and IDEA Award, where the projects have already achieved accolades.

    Hankook's "Design Innovation Day" is an annual forum aimed at presenting new
    mobility technologies at the intersection of innovation, design, and
    sustainability. Another aim is to strengthen links to the technology partners.
    The event is hosted in the "Technoplex", Hankook's headquarters in Pangyo in
    South Korea.

