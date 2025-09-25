Hankook showcases the mobility of tomorrow (FOTO)

Neu-Isenburg (ots) - Korean premium tyre manufacturer Hankook showcased two

concepts illustrating what the mobility of tomorrow could look like at its

"Design Innovation Day 2025": a sustainable, 3D-printed tyre and a robotic

platform that allows vehicles to manoeuvre in all directions.



The Sustainable Concept Tyre is produced layer by layer in a 3D printer. It uses

recycled and renewable raw materials and features an organic tread design with

forms based on natural efficiency principles. The prototype was developed in

collaboration with engineering partner Harvestance, using Ntop design software.

The goal of this concept is resource-efficient production, lasting durability

and easy recycling.





The two-seater PathCruizer mobility pod, which is powered by the WheelBot 2robotic platform uses special spherical wheels that can roll in all directionsallowing the PathCruizer to move sideways, diagonally, or turn on the spot. Thisinnovative functionality allows for precise manoeuvres in airport passengerboarding bridges, or as a flexible means of transport in urban mobility hubs.Hankook developed the technology in conjunction with robotics startupCALMANTECH.Turning on the spot, turning at a right angle, or moving diagonally- thefollowing video demonstrates the manoeuvrability of the PathCruizer:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFy7P3JbAsULeading research and industry partnersThe projects are part of Hankook's "Design Innovation Project", which has beenrunning since 2012 in partnership with prominent design schools worldwide,including the University of Cincinnati, the Royal College of Art in London, andGermany's Pforzheim University. Leading technology partners such as LGElectronics, Rainbow Robotics and CALMANTECH contributed additional expertise.Its success can be seen in international design competitions like the Red Dot,iF and IDEA Award, where the projects have already achieved accolades.Hankook's "Design Innovation Day" is an annual forum aimed at presenting newmobility technologies at the intersection of innovation, design, andsustainability. Another aim is to strengthen links to the technology partners.The event is hosted in the "Technoplex", Hankook's headquarters in Pangyo inSouth Korea.Contact:Larissa BüschPR ManagerTel.: +49 6102 8149-173mailto:l.buesch@hankookn.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/114666/6125522OTS: Hankook Tire Europe GmbH