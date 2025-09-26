Bitcoin Group SE Unveils H1 2025 Results, Revamps Crypto Platform

Bitcoin Group SE published its 2025 half-year report, focusing on the redevelopment of its crypto trading platform, transitioning from a peer-to-peer marketplace to a broker model.

The company reported a revenue of EUR 3.78 million for the first half of 2025, a decrease from EUR 4.20 million in the same period of 2024, due to reduced trading activity in a volatile market.

EBITDA decreased to EUR -1.00 million, compared to EUR -0.57 million in the first half of 2024, primarily due to investments in the new trading platform.

The equity ratio was 72.5% as of June 30, 2025, with cash and cash equivalents at EUR 9.2 million, and net crypto holdings at EUR 356.4 million.

The company plans to launch a new trading platform in the first half of 2026, aiming to enhance user experience and expand services to small and medium-sized enterprises and institutional customers.

Bitcoin Group SE decided to finance the platform redevelopment with low-interest loans instead of selling crypto holdings, maintaining its strategic objective to build its proprietary holdings.

The price of Bitcoin Group at the time of the news was 39,15EUR and was up +1,56 % compared with the previous day.





