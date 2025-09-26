Bitcoin Group SE Unveils H1 2025 Results, Revamps Crypto Platform
Bitcoin Group SE's 2025 half-year report reveals a strategic shift to a broker model, with plans for a new platform launch in 2026, amid a revenue dip and strategic financial maneuvers.
- Bitcoin Group SE published its 2025 half-year report, focusing on the redevelopment of its crypto trading platform, transitioning from a peer-to-peer marketplace to a broker model.
- The company reported a revenue of EUR 3.78 million for the first half of 2025, a decrease from EUR 4.20 million in the same period of 2024, due to reduced trading activity in a volatile market.
- EBITDA decreased to EUR -1.00 million, compared to EUR -0.57 million in the first half of 2024, primarily due to investments in the new trading platform.
- The equity ratio was 72.5% as of June 30, 2025, with cash and cash equivalents at EUR 9.2 million, and net crypto holdings at EUR 356.4 million.
- The company plans to launch a new trading platform in the first half of 2026, aiming to enhance user experience and expand services to small and medium-sized enterprises and institutional customers.
- Bitcoin Group SE decided to finance the platform redevelopment with low-interest loans instead of selling crypto holdings, maintaining its strategic objective to build its proprietary holdings.
