Pyrum Innovations: 2025 H1 Results Unveiled!

Revenue increased by 79% to EUR 1,267 thousand in the first half of 2025 compared to EUR 708 thousand in H1 2024.

Total output rose by 48% to EUR 6,712 thousand, driven by increased revenue and higher capitalizable own work.

EBITDA improved to EUR -2,358 thousand from EUR -3,183 thousand in H1 2024, with EBIT at EUR -3,942 thousand compared to EUR -4,289 thousand.

A capital increase in July 2025 raised EUR 5.6 million in additional equity through new shares.

The construction of a new plant in Perl-Besch is progressing, with a groundbreaking ceremony planned before the end of 2025.

Revenue and earnings forecast for the full year 2025 remain unchanged, but total output is expected to be below initial expectations.

The next important date, Publication of the half-year report as of June 30, 2025, at Pyrum Innovations is on 26.09.2025.

The price of Pyrum Innovations at the time of the news was 29,60EUR and was up +0,17 % compared with the previous day.






