Cherry SE Reveals Key Insights in 2025 Half-Year Report

Cherry SE published its Half-Year Report for 2025 on September 26, confirming its annual guidance from July 21.

Group revenue for the first half of 2025 was €46.0 million, down from €61.6 million in H1 2024, due to reduced shipments and low market demand.

The adjusted Group EBITDA margin was -4.9%, slightly better than the previously reported -5.0%, with costs from production relocation to China included.

The company focused on improving margin quality by avoiding heavily discounted sell-in measures and optimizing sell-through and sell-out rates.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased to €7.9 million, with inventory reduced to €43.1 million as of June 30, 2025.

Cherry SE expects Group revenue for the fiscal year 2025 to be between €100–115 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 0% to 2%.

The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,6210EUR and was down -7,59 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,6480EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,35 % since publication.






