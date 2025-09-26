Cherry SE Reveals Key Insights in 2025 Half-Year Report
Cherry SE's Half-Year Report for 2025 reveals a strategic focus on margin improvement amidst declining revenues and market challenges. Published on September 26, the report confirms Cherry SE's annual guidance set in July. The company reported a revenue drop to €46.0 million, attributed to reduced shipments and low demand. Despite a negative EBITDA margin of -4.9%, Cherry SE improved margin quality by optimizing sales strategies. Cash reserves fell to €7.9 million, while inventory was reduced to €43.1 million by mid-year. Cherry SE anticipates full-year revenue between €100–115 million, with an EBITDA margin of 0% to 2%.
- Cherry SE published its Half-Year Report for 2025 on September 26, confirming its annual guidance from July 21.
- Group revenue for the first half of 2025 was €46.0 million, down from €61.6 million in H1 2024, due to reduced shipments and low market demand.
- The adjusted Group EBITDA margin was -4.9%, slightly better than the previously reported -5.0%, with costs from production relocation to China included.
- The company focused on improving margin quality by avoiding heavily discounted sell-in measures and optimizing sell-through and sell-out rates.
- Cash and cash equivalents decreased to €7.9 million, with inventory reduced to €43.1 million as of June 30, 2025.
- Cherry SE expects Group revenue for the fiscal year 2025 to be between €100–115 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 0% to 2%.
The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report, at Cherry is on 26.09.2025.
The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,6210EUR and was down -7,59 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,6480EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,35 % since publication.
