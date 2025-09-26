    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus
    Turkish Airlines will von Boeing bis zu 225 Flugzeuge kaufen

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Turkish Airlines kauft bis zu 225 Boeing-Maschinen.
    • 50 Dreamliner und 150 737 Max 8/10 geplant.
    • Flotte soll in 10 Jahren fast verdoppelt werden.
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Turkish Airlines will vom US-Flugzeugbauer Boeing bis zu 225 Maschinen kaufen. Für Boeing ist dies einer der größten Aufträge in diesem Jahr. Der Deal wurde am Freitag nach einem Treffen des türkischen Präsidenten Recep Tayyip Erdogan mit US-Präsident Donald Trump bekannt gegeben. Zunächst kauft die türkische Fluggesellschaft 50 Maschinen vom Typ 787 Dreamliner mit einer Option auf 25 weitere Flugzeuge, wie aus einer Mitteilung vom Freitag hervorgeht. Zudem wurden Verhandlungen über den Kauf von bis zu 150 Maschinen für die Modelle 737 Max 8 und Max 10 abgeschlossen. Vor einer Auftragsvergabe sollen hier aber zunächst noch Gespräche mit dem Triebwerkshersteller CFM International beendet werden.

    Der Kauf von Boeing-Maschinen ist häufig Gegenstand von Gesprächen ausländischer Staatschefs mit dem US-Präsidenten.

    Turkish Airlines will seine Flotte in den nächsten zehn Jahren fast verdoppeln und Istanbul als globales Luftfahrtkreuz etablieren. Um dies zu erreichen, hat die Fluggesellschaft 2023 auch bei dem europäischen Konkurrenten Airbus bis zu 230 Großraum- und Schmalrumpfflugzeuge bestellt./err/stk

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,93 % und einem Kurs von 184,8 auf Tradegate (26. September 2025, 08:43 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um +1,52 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +8,42 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 154,15 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.

    Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 217,33EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 200,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 230,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +2,94 %/+18,39 % bedeutet.




    2 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
