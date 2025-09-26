Plan Optik AG: Mid-Year Financial Insights - June 2025
PLANOPTIK AG's latest financial report reveals a period of strategic transition, with stable sales but a dip in EBITDA, as the company continues to innovate in glass applications globally.
- PLANOPTIK AG published its half-year financial report for the period ending June 30, 2025, available for download on their website.
- Consolidated sales revenues for the first half of 2025 were EUR 5,903 thousand, nearly equal to EUR 5,950 thousand from the previous year.
- Consolidated EBITDA was EUR 900 thousand, down from EUR 1,002 thousand in the previous year, due to one-time expenses related to market transition and structural simplification.
- EBIT decreased to EUR 185 thousand from EUR 334 thousand, while EBT fell to EUR 130 thousand from EUR 299 thousand compared to the same period last year.
- PLANOPTIK AG specializes in glass applications for microsystems technology and the semiconductor industry, serving manufacturers in over 40 countries.
- The company employs over 100 staff to develop and manufacture microcomponents, utilizing advanced wafer-based production technologies for efficient, high-volume solutions.
The price of Plan Optik at the time of the news was 4,2200EUR and was up +0,48 % compared with the previous day.
