    ANALYSE-FLASH

    Deutsche Bank Research hebt Ziel für Airbus auf 209 Euro - 'Buy'

    • Kursziel für Airbus auf 209 Euro angehoben.
    • Einstufung bleibt bei "Buy", positive Einschätzung.
    • Airbus auf gutem Weg zu Jahreszielen, optimistisch.
    FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Airbus von 186 auf 209 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Luft- und Raumfahrtkonzern "fliegt weiter hoch", schrieb Christophe Menard in seiner am Freitag vorliegenden Einschätzung. Er sieht Airbus auf einem guten Weg Richtung Jahresziele. Anpassungen an den mittelfristigen Barmittelschätzungen und auf der Währungsseite führten mitsamt der gestiegenen Branchenbewertung zu seinem höheren Kursziel./ag/zb

    Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.09.2025 / 08:02 / CET

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Airbus Aktie

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,81 % und einem Kurs von 194,2 auf Tradegate (26. September 2025, 10:09 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um +1,52 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +8,42 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 153,24 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.

    Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 217,33EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 200,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 230,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +3,43 %/+18,95 % bedeutet.


    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
