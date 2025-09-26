Fox e-Mobility: Profit Milestones & Prototype Goals by 2026
Fox e-mobility AG is charting a bold course with its financial blueprint through 2026, focusing on the MIA 2.0 prototype and strategic partnerships to drive innovation and profitability.
- fox e-mobility AG has outlined financial planning until September 2026, focusing on prototype production milestones for the MIA 2.0 model.
- The company aims to raise €7.3 million in the next 12 months for the development of the first drivable prototype and to secure partnerships with major car manufacturers.
- 80% of the funds from the current public offer will be allocated to the completion of the MIA 2.0 prototype, which is set to be showcased at the Paris Motor Show in October 2026.
- A debt restructuring plan will alleviate up to €4 million in liabilities, enhancing the company's liquidity and borrowing capacity.
- Key milestones include finalizing the CAD model by March 2026, signing suppliers by May 2026, and completing the prototype by September 2026, with pre-sale discussions starting in October 2026.
- The expected returns from the new strategy and OEM partnerships aim to not only recover past investments but also generate profits for shareholders moving forward.
