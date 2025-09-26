Diginex Unveils Bold New Acquisition Strategy Update!

Diginex Limited has signed a definitive agreement for an all-share acquisition of Matter DK ApS, an ESG data company, valued at $13 million, expected to close within 30 days.

The acquisition of Matter involves issuing 1,241,496 ordinary shares of Diginex, with 85% issued at closing and 15% after 12 months, along with a $500,000 advance for working capital.

Diginex is also pursuing a cash and share acquisition of Resulticks Group Companies, valued at $2 billion, with payments structured in three tranches and an earnout based on EBITDA performance.

The due diligence period for Resulticks has been extended to October 31, 2025, with a goal to finalize the transaction by the end of 2025.

Diginex signed a non-binding MOU to acquire IDRRA Cyber Security Ltd (Findings) for up to $305 million, with a mix of cash and shares, and is currently conducting due diligence.

Diginex is a sustainable RegTech business utilizing blockchain and AI to enhance ESG data collection and reporting, supporting various global sustainability frameworks.

