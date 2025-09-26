Augsburg bleibt Schlüsselstandort für Ariane-6-Raketen
- MT Aerospace bleibt wichtiger Lieferant für Ariane 6.
- Vertrag umfasst Tanks und Strukturkomponenten bis 2029.
- Neun Starts der Ariane 6 pro Jahr geplant, Rückgrat Europas.
AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Das Augsburger Raumfahrtunternehmen MT Aerospace bleibt auch die kommenden Jahre ein wichtiger Lieferant für das europäische Ariane-Raketenprogramm. Wie die MT Aerospace AG und die Arianegroup mitteilten, werden in Augsburg weiterhin Komponenten für die Schwerlastrakete Ariane 6 gebaut. "Die Vereinbarung umfasst die Lieferung von Tanks und wichtigen Strukturkomponenten für die Ober- und Hauptstufen der Flugmodelle 16 bis 42 der Ariane 6", hieß es.
Laut einer MT-Aerospace-Sprecherin hat der Auftrag einen Umfang im dreistelligen Euro-Millionenbereich. Die genaue Summe dürfe nicht genannt werden. Die Auslieferung der Bauteile werde kontinuierlich voraussichtlich bis zum Jahr 2029 erfolgen. Es sei geplant, künftig neun Starts der Ariane 6 pro Jahr zu ermöglichen. "Die Ariane 6 wird bis weit in das nächste Jahrzehnt das Rückgrat des europäischen Zugangs zum Weltraum sein", sagte MT-Aerospace-Chef Ulrich Scheib.
Das Augsburger Unternehmen liefert schon seit Jahrzehnten wichtige Bauteile für das europäische Weltraumprogramm und war auch bereits wesentlich am Bau der früheren Ariane 5 beteiligt. MT Aerospace gehört zum Bremer Raumfahrtkonzern OHB und beschäftigt rund 600 Mitarbeiter. Die unbemannten Ariane-Trägerraketen starten im Weltraumbahnhof Kourou in Französisch-Guayana und bringen von dort Satelliten ins All. Die ArianeGroup gehört dem Luftfahrt- und Rüstungskonzern Airbus und dem französischen Luftfahrtzulieferer und Triebwerksbauer Safran ./uvo/DP/stw
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur OHB Aktie
Die OHB Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,21 % und einem Kurs von 195,4 auf Tradegate (26. September 2025, 15:23 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der OHB Aktie um +23,01 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +17,94 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von OHB bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 1,62 Mrd..
OHB zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,6000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,7800 %.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Community Beiträge zu Airbus - 938914 - NL0000235190
Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Airbus. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!
https://www.finanznachrichten.de/nachrichten-2025-04/65148071-deutsche-bank-research-stuft-airbus-auf-buy-322.htm
wünsche schöne Ostertage
HD
Government Support for Airbus
In October 2019, after 15 years of litigation, the WTO authorized the United States to take $7.5 billion in
trade countermeasures in the dispute against the EU, France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom
regarding their illegal subsidies for the Airbus consortium.
On June 15, 2021, the United States and the EU announced a cooperative framework to address the large
civil aircraft disputes. The cooperative framework suspended each side’s tariffs related to this dispute for
five years. The United States and the EU also agreed to principles for government support in this sector,
including their shared intent that any financing for the production or development of large civil aircraft be
on market terms. The United States and the EU further agreed to collaborate on jointly analyzing and
addressing non-market policies and practices of third countries that may harm the U.S. and EU large civil
aircraft industries.
Over many years, France, Germany, Spain, and, to a much lesser extent, Belgium, have provided subsidies
to Airbus-affiliated national companies to aid in the development, production, and marketing of Airbus’s
large civil aircraft. These governments have financed from 33 percent to 100 percent of the development
costs (launch aid) for all Airbus aircraft models. They have also provided other forms of support, including
equity infusions, debt forgiveness, debt rollovers, marketing assistance, and research and development
funding, and have applied political and economic pressure on purchasing governments. The cooperative
framework affirms the EU’s intent to provide future funding only on market terms.
In addition to these subsidies, the EU maintains aeronautics research programs that are driven significantly
by a policy intended to enhance the international competitiveness of the EU civil aeronautics industry. EU
Member State governments have spent hundreds of millions of euros to create infrastructure for Airbus
programs.
The United States will monitor any government financing of Airbus closely.
Quelle: https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/Press/Reports/2025NTE.pdf