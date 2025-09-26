    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus
    Augsburg bleibt Schlüsselstandort für Ariane-6-Raketen

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • MT Aerospace bleibt wichtiger Lieferant für Ariane 6.
    • Vertrag umfasst Tanks und Strukturkomponenten bis 2029.
    • Neun Starts der Ariane 6 pro Jahr geplant, Rückgrat Europas.
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Das Augsburger Raumfahrtunternehmen MT Aerospace bleibt auch die kommenden Jahre ein wichtiger Lieferant für das europäische Ariane-Raketenprogramm. Wie die MT Aerospace AG und die Arianegroup mitteilten, werden in Augsburg weiterhin Komponenten für die Schwerlastrakete Ariane 6 gebaut. "Die Vereinbarung umfasst die Lieferung von Tanks und wichtigen Strukturkomponenten für die Ober- und Hauptstufen der Flugmodelle 16 bis 42 der Ariane 6", hieß es.

    Laut einer MT-Aerospace-Sprecherin hat der Auftrag einen Umfang im dreistelligen Euro-Millionenbereich. Die genaue Summe dürfe nicht genannt werden. Die Auslieferung der Bauteile werde kontinuierlich voraussichtlich bis zum Jahr 2029 erfolgen. Es sei geplant, künftig neun Starts der Ariane 6 pro Jahr zu ermöglichen. "Die Ariane 6 wird bis weit in das nächste Jahrzehnt das Rückgrat des europäischen Zugangs zum Weltraum sein", sagte MT-Aerospace-Chef Ulrich Scheib.

    Das Augsburger Unternehmen liefert schon seit Jahrzehnten wichtige Bauteile für das europäische Weltraumprogramm und war auch bereits wesentlich am Bau der früheren Ariane 5 beteiligt. MT Aerospace gehört zum Bremer Raumfahrtkonzern OHB und beschäftigt rund 600 Mitarbeiter. Die unbemannten Ariane-Trägerraketen starten im Weltraumbahnhof Kourou in Französisch-Guayana und bringen von dort Satelliten ins All. Die ArianeGroup gehört dem Luftfahrt- und Rüstungskonzern Airbus und dem französischen Luftfahrtzulieferer und Triebwerksbauer Safran ./uvo/DP/stw

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur OHB Aktie

    Die OHB Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,21 % und einem Kurs von 195,4 auf Tradegate (26. September 2025, 15:23 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der OHB Aktie um +23,01 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +17,94 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von OHB bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 1,62 Mrd..

    OHB zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,6000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,7800 %.




    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
