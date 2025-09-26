DAX, Perpetua Resources & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Perpetua Resources
|+17,79 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Vulcan Energy Resources
|+15,53 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Voltabox
|+14,22 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Concentrix Corporation
|-15,25 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Funkwerk
|-17,07 %
|Telekommunikation
|🟥
|Wolfspeed
|-20,99 %
|Halbleiter
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|D-Wave Quantum
|Informationstechnologie
|Better Home & Finance Holding
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Xiaomi
|Hardware
|Oregen Energy
|Öl/Gas
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|314
|-
|🥈
|Heidelberg Pharma
|50
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|OHB
|48
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|Gerresheimer
|44
|Gesundheitswesen
|Borussia Dortmund
|41
|Freizeit
|Silber
|39
|Rohstoffe
Perpetua Resources
Wochenperformance: +11,60 %
Platz 1
Vulcan Energy Resources
Wochenperformance: +21,39 %
Platz 2
Voltabox
Wochenperformance: -17,56 %
Platz 3
Concentrix Corporation
Wochenperformance: -22,54 %
Platz 4
Funkwerk
Wochenperformance: +8,60 %
Platz 5
Wolfspeed
Wochenperformance: -25,58 %
Platz 6
Diginex
Wochenperformance: +26,52 %
Platz 7
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: +16,62 %
Platz 8
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: +10,37 %
Platz 9
Better Home & Finance Holding
Wochenperformance: +75,37 %
Platz 10
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +1,06 %
Platz 11
Oregen Energy
Wochenperformance: -7,03 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,30 %
Platz 13
Heidelberg Pharma
Wochenperformance: -12,28 %
Platz 14
OHB
Wochenperformance: +23,01 %
Platz 15
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -19,48 %
Platz 16
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -0,97 %
Platz 17
Silber
Wochenperformance: +5,68 %
Platz 18
