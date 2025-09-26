    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    61 Aufrufe 61 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Germany is Europe's Leading Robotics Nation

    Berlin (ots) - The country leads the rankings for Europe across the board in the
    International Federation of Robotics 2025 World Report.

    The annual study by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) again
    identified Germany as the only European country in the world top five in a raft
    of categories.

    Germany is the global number four in terms of industrial robot density (449 per
    10,000 people employed in manufacturing). It is also tops in Europe in newly
    installed robots (26,982 units).

    Germany ranks number five in the world in terms of market size after China,
    Japan, the United States and the Republic of Korea. Those five countries account
    for 80 percent of global robot installations. Roughly half of all robots
    installed in Western Europe are in Germany.

    Sales of service robots in Western Europe grew last year by 18 percent, compared
    with nine percent worldwide. The service robot sector is projected to grow by 27
    percent between this year and 2028.

    "Germany continues to be a top destination for foreign direct investment in
    automation and robotics," says Germany Trade & Invest Robotics expert Peggy
    Görlitz. "Between 2019 and 2024, over 450 investment projects were implemented
    in this sector, placing Germany first in Europe and second worldwide-just behind
    the United States. This underscores Germany's strong appeal as a hub for
    innovation and advanced manufacturing."

    Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
    business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.
    It helps international companies do business in Germany and German companies do
    business abroad.

    Contact:

    Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager, Germany Trade & Invest,
    Friedrichstrasse 60, 10115 Berlin, Germany.
    jefferson.chase@gtai.de
    +49 30 200099170




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Germany is Europe's Leading Robotics Nation The country leads the rankings for Europe across the board in the International Federation of Robotics 2025 World Report. The annual study by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) again identified Germany as the only European country in the …