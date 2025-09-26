Germany is Europe's Leading Robotics Nation

Berlin (ots) - The country leads the rankings for Europe across the board in the

International Federation of Robotics 2025 World Report.



The annual study by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) again

identified Germany as the only European country in the world top five in a raft

of categories.



Germany is the global number four in terms of industrial robot density (449 per

10,000 people employed in manufacturing). It is also tops in Europe in newly

installed robots (26,982 units).





Germany ranks number five in the world in terms of market size after China,

Japan, the United States and the Republic of Korea. Those five countries account

for 80 percent of global robot installations. Roughly half of all robots

installed in Western Europe are in Germany.



Sales of service robots in Western Europe grew last year by 18 percent, compared

with nine percent worldwide. The service robot sector is projected to grow by 27

percent between this year and 2028.



"Germany continues to be a top destination for foreign direct investment in

automation and robotics," says Germany Trade & Invest Robotics expert Peggy

Görlitz. "Between 2019 and 2024, over 450 investment projects were implemented

in this sector, placing Germany first in Europe and second worldwide-just behind

the United States. This underscores Germany's strong appeal as a hub for

innovation and advanced manufacturing."



Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international

business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

It helps international companies do business in Germany and German companies do

business abroad.



