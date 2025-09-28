Klöckner & Co sells U.S. sites to boost value-added service focus.
Klöckner & Co is streamlining its operations by selling eight U.S. sites, aiming for higher profitability and sustainable growth through a strategic focus on value-added services.
Foto: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com
- Klöckner & Co is selling eight U.S. distribution sites to focus on higher value-added and service center business.
- The divestment is part of the strategy "Klöckner & Co: Leveraging Strengths – Step Up 2030."
- The sale includes seven sites to Russel Metals and one site to Service Steel Warehouse for approximately USD 119 million.
- The divestment is expected to increase the sales contribution from higher value-added and service center business to about 86%.
- The transactions will improve Klöckner & Co's earnings profile and reduce exposure to volatile commodity markets.
- Klöckner & Co aims for sustainable growth and higher profitability in North America and Europe through this strategic shift.
The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Kloeckner is on 05.11.2025.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.763,27PKT (-0,60 %).
+0,72 %
+2,01 %
-6,83 %
-5,89 %
+10,26 %
-32,00 %
+5,37 %
-22,21 %
-63,84 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte