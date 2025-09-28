Klöckner & Co sells U.S. sites to boost value-added service focus.

Klöckner & Co is selling eight U.S. distribution sites to focus on higher value-added and service center business.

The divestment is part of the strategy "Klöckner & Co: Leveraging Strengths – Step Up 2030."

The sale includes seven sites to Russel Metals and one site to Service Steel Warehouse for approximately USD 119 million.

The divestment is expected to increase the sales contribution from higher value-added and service center business to about 86%.

The transactions will improve Klöckner & Co's earnings profile and reduce exposure to volatile commodity markets.

Klöckner & Co aims for sustainable growth and higher profitability in North America and Europe through this strategic shift.

