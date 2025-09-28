    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsKloeckner AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Kloeckner
    Klöckner & Co sells U.S. sites to boost value-added service focus.

    Klöckner & Co is streamlining its operations by selling eight U.S. sites, aiming for higher profitability and sustainable growth through a strategic focus on value-added services.

    Foto: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com
    • Klöckner & Co is selling eight U.S. distribution sites to focus on higher value-added and service center business.
    • The divestment is part of the strategy "Klöckner & Co: Leveraging Strengths – Step Up 2030."
    • The sale includes seven sites to Russel Metals and one site to Service Steel Warehouse for approximately USD 119 million.
    • The divestment is expected to increase the sales contribution from higher value-added and service center business to about 86%.
    • The transactions will improve Klöckner & Co's earnings profile and reduce exposure to volatile commodity markets.
    • Klöckner & Co aims for sustainable growth and higher profitability in North America and Europe through this strategic shift.

    The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Kloeckner is on 05.11.2025.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.763,27PKT (-0,60 %).


