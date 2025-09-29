Successful exit despite challenging markets

DBAG announced the disposal of its investment in duagon, a provider of embedded hardware and software solutions for safety-critical rail applications. The stake held by DBAG Fund VII and DBAG (co-investment) was sold to Knorr-Bremse AG, the global market leader in braking systems and rail technology. Completion is subject to regulatory approval. The Enterprise Value of duagon excluding potential performance based earn-outs stands at € 500m, or roughly 18x EV/op. EBIT. While concrete financials were not published, we estimate the MOIC to be around 3x.

duagon was acquired by DBAG Fund VII in 2017 and has since developed into a leading platform in embedded rail electronics, benefiting from strong secular trends including digitalisation, automation, and predictive maintenance in the rail sector. DBAG supported growth through a buy-and-build strategy, integrating MEN Mikro Elektronik (2018), OEM Technology Solutions (2019), and TechOnRails (2020), broadening its product scope and international reach. Sales grew from roughly € 20m in 2017 to an expected € 175m in FY25e.