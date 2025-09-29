77 0 Kommentare The Grounds Cuts Losses, Confirms 2025 Forecast; 6% Bond Details

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG has made notable strides in reducing its losses and enhancing its EBIT in the first half of 2025. Despite a dip in sales revenue due to lower sales volume, the company remains optimistic, forecasting revenues between EUR 9 million and EUR 11 million for the year. The balance sheet saw a slight increase, while long-term debt rose due to new property acquisitions, impacting the equity ratio. Looking ahead, The Grounds anticipates significant contributions from asset management and project developments, particularly in Magdeburg and Erkner.

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG significantly reduced its consolidated loss in the first half of 2025, with Group EBIT improving to EUR -1.1 million from EUR -4.3 million in the first half of 2024.

The company confirmed its forecast for 2025, expecting consolidated sales revenues between EUR 9 million and EUR 11 million, with a balanced consolidated EBIT.

Sales revenues for the first half of 2025 were EUR 2.9 million, lower than the previous year due to a decline in sales volume in property and portfolio development.

The consolidated balance sheet total increased slightly to around EUR 169.9 million as of June 30, 2025, with significant changes in non-current asset values due to reclassification to inventories.

Long-term debt increased to EUR 68.6 million, mainly due to new financing for newly-acquired properties, while equity decreased to EUR 44.1 million, leading to a reduced equity ratio of 26.0%.

The Grounds expects net sales revenues exceeding EUR 3 million from asset management activities in 2025, with a positive contribution of more than EUR 1 million to EBIT, and anticipates positive earnings effects from project developments in Magdeburg and Erkner.





wO Newsflash

