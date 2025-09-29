naoo Soars in H1 2025: Strategic Wins & Market Strength
naoo Group's strategic acquisitions and technological innovations have propelled its revenue to new heights, setting the stage for continued success and market expansion in 2025.
- naoo Group's revenue surged to CHF 4.30m in H1 2025, a significant increase from CHF 0.42m in H1 2024, primarily due to the acquisition of Kingfluencers.
- EBITDA for H1 2025 was –CHF 1.61m, impacted by extraordinary growth investments of approximately CHF 0.9m, compared to –CHF 0.52m in H1 2024.
- The acquisition of Kingfluencers expanded naoo's reach and customer network, integrating stable and profitable agency revenues into its structure.
- naoo launched Gaia, a central data lakehouse, to support AI products like naooSense 2 and semantic search, enhancing its technological capabilities.
- The company has strengthened its commercial team with experienced hires and is expanding its sales strategy to deepen customer relationships and establish partnerships.
- naoo maintains a positive outlook for 2025, expecting continued growth in revenues and operational performance, supported by strategic advancements and innovations.
