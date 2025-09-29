Lenzing AG: Indonesian Site Review Hits EBIT, 2025 EBITDA Steady

Lenzing AG has initiated a strategic review of its Indonesian production site, considering a potential sale to focus on high-margin branded fibers.

The company expects to recognize impairment losses of up to EUR 100 million in 2025, negatively impacting EBIT and net income, but not EBITDA.

Lenzing plans to implement cost-saving measures, including a reduction of approximately 300 jobs at its headquarters, aiming for annual savings of over EUR 25 million starting in 2026.

Total savings from operational efficiency initiatives are projected to exceed EUR 45 million by the end of 2027.

An investment package of over EUR 100 million is planned for the Lenzing and Heiligenkreuz sites in Austria to enhance competitiveness and profitability.

Lenzing confirms its EBITDA guidance for 2025, targeting around EUR 550 million for 2027, contingent on stable market conditions and geopolitical factors.

The next quarterly report at Lenzing is on 06.11.2025.

The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 25,83EUR and was up +0,78 % compared with the previous day.





