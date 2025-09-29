Lenzing AG: Refines Strategy, Boosts Competitiveness in Tough Markets

Lenzing AG refines its strategy to focus on high-margin market segments and high-performance fibers to enhance competitiveness in a challenging global environment.

The company plans cost savings, including a headcount reduction of approximately 600 employees in Austria, aiming for annual savings of over EUR 45 million by 2027.

Over EUR 100 million is intended for strategic investments at Austrian sites to secure long-term competitiveness and support the premiumization strategy.

A strategic review of the Indonesian production site has been initiated, potentially leading to a non-cash impairment loss of up to EUR 100 million in 2025.

Lenzing confirms its EBITDA guidance for 2025 and targets an EBITDA of around EUR 550 million for 2027, contingent on stable market conditions.

The company aims to grow in high-value end markets, shifting resources from lower-margin segments to premium branded fibers like TENCEL and VEOCEL.

