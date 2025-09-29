    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSofting AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Softing
    Softing AG Updates Full-Year Outlook: Key Changes Ahead

    Softing AG's 2025 outlook dims as revised forecasts lower sales and EBIT expectations, following underwhelming late-year performance.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Softing AG initially expected 2025 sales of EUR 90-95 million and an operating EBIT of EUR 3-3.5 million, with an EBIT of EUR 0.5-1 million.
    • Strong performance was anticipated in the second half of 2025, but August and September figures fell short of expectations.
    • Due to underperformance in recent months, the Executive Board has revised its forecast.
    • The new forecast anticipates revenues of EUR 85-90 million, an operating EBIT between EUR -0.5 and +0.5 million, and an EBIT between EUR -1.5 and -0.5 million.
    • The announcement was made by Dr. Wolfgang Trier, CEO of Softing AG.
    • Softing AG is listed on the Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) and other German exchanges.

    The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Softing is on 12.11.2025.

    The price of Softing at the time of the news was 3,5100EUR and was down -3,84 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,3400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,84 % since publication.


    ISIN:DE0005178008WKN:517800





