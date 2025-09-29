Softing AG Updates Full-Year Outlook: Key Changes Ahead

Softing AG initially expected 2025 sales of EUR 90-95 million and an operating EBIT of EUR 3-3.5 million, with an EBIT of EUR 0.5-1 million.

Strong performance was anticipated in the second half of 2025, but August and September figures fell short of expectations.

Due to underperformance in recent months, the Executive Board has revised its forecast.

The new forecast anticipates revenues of EUR 85-90 million, an operating EBIT between EUR -0.5 and +0.5 million, and an EBIT between EUR -1.5 and -0.5 million.

The announcement was made by Dr. Wolfgang Trier, CEO of Softing AG.

Softing AG is listed on the Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) and other German exchanges.

