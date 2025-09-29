Join The Platform Group's Strategy & Update Session Today!
Discover the strategic vision of The Platform Group AG as they chart their course for the future at this exclusive event.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG is hosting a Strategy and Update Session on October 2, 2025, in Frankfurt/Main and virtually via webcast.
- The session will feature updates from key executives, including the CEO and CFO, on various segments and strategic projects.
- The company operates in 27 industries, serving both B2B and B2C customers, with a focus on sectors like furniture retail, dental technology, and luxury fashion.
- In 2024, The Platform Group AG reported sales of EUR 525 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 33 million.
- The event will include a registration process for both online and in-person participation, specifically for professional investors, analysts, and media representatives.
- The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has 19 locations across Europe.
