Join The Platform Group's Strategy & Update Session Today!

The Platform Group AG is hosting a Strategy and Update Session on October 2, 2025, in Frankfurt/Main and virtually via webcast.

The session will feature updates from key executives, including the CEO and CFO, on various segments and strategic projects.

The company operates in 27 industries, serving both B2B and B2C customers, with a focus on sectors like furniture retail, dental technology, and luxury fashion.

In 2024, The Platform Group AG reported sales of EUR 525 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 33 million.

The event will include a registration process for both online and in-person participation, specifically for professional investors, analysts, and media representatives.

The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has 19 locations across Europe.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at The Platform Group is on 14.11.2025.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 9,0500EUR and was down -2,79 % compared with the previous day.





