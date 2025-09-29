Gold-Boom: Die Chance liegt (noch) bei den unentdeckten Junior-Minern

Aufgrund dieses Gesamtszenarios wird der Markt zunehmend mit neuen Projekten geschwemmt, viele davon leider völlig ohne Substanz. Hier die richtige Wahl zu treffen, fällt daher immer schwerer, denn über nachhaltig kursrelevante Alleinstellungsmerkmale verfügen die wenigsten Gesellschaften.

Die kanadische KLONDIKE GOLD CORP verfügt dagegen über gleich mehrere dieser Merkmale und bietet Investoren daher die Möglichkeit, überproportional von der Entwicklung des Goldpreises zu profitieren.

Klondike Gold besitzt die Explorationsrechte auf 729km² Land in der Nähe von Dawson City/Yukon/Kanada.

Die weltberühmten Bonanza und Eldorado Creeks befinden sich auf diesem Gebiet, hier wurden seit dem Goldrausch von 1897 bis heute ca. 20 Millionen Unzen an der Oberfläche geschürft. Zum Vergleich: Im Goldrausch von San Francisco 1848 wurden ca. 40m Unzen an der Oberfläche geschürft und später 200m Unzen in den Quellen dieses Goldes gefunden.

Peter Tallman , CEO der Gesellschaft, entschlüsselt die Geologie des Klondike Districts im Yukon und ist im Begriff, die Quellen des geschürften Goldes zu finden.

Das Volumen dieser Quellen könnte bis zu 50m Unzen sein.

Klondike Gold verfügt über eine für die Branche eindrucksvolle Aktionärsstruktur. Der CEO (15%), Mining-Milliardäre Frank Giustra (8%) und Eric Sprott (7%) sowie weitere Insider halten ca. 53% der Aktien und haben das Unternehmen auch in weniger euphorischen Marktphasen finanziert.

Durch die Auslagerung eines Non-Core Assets verfügt die Gesellschaft über ein Royalty-Agreement mit Einnahmen von bis zu 9,5m CAD in den nächsten fünf Jahren.

Dr. Stephen Enders, Ex Newmont (größter Goldproduzent der Welt) Senior Vice President of Exploration ist Advisor von Klondike Gold

Große Teile der Discovery Channel Serie GOLD RUSH und die DMAX Sendung GOLDRAUSCH AM YUKON werden auf dem Gebiet der Gesellschaft gedreht.

Aufgrund der starken Aktionärsstruktur und der Royalty-Einnahmen war und ist Klondike Gold weniger abhängig vom Kapitalmarkt als die meisten anderen Explorer, stand bisher daher aber auch nicht so sehr im Fokus der Investoren.

Vor einigen Wochen hat Fuerte Metals das Coffee Creek Projekt von Newmont übernommen. Das Projekt liegt ca. 100km entfernt von den Klondike Gold Flächen und verfügt über die gleiche Geologie. Klondike Gold rückt daher ebenfalls in den Fokus der Investoren.

Fuerte Metals erwirbt das ca. 3m Unzen große Projekte für USD 150m, dies entspricht USD 50 pro Unze im Boden. Um daraus eine Bewertung für Klondike Gold abzuleiten, muss jedoch berücksichtigt werden, dass Coffee Creek ca. 100km weiter weg von Dawson City liegt und bisher über keine Stromversorgung verfügt. Auch kreuzt die Straße dorthin zwei Flüsse, die aktuell nur im Winter überquert werden können, wenn diese vereist sind. Die Genehmigungen für Brücken stehen noch aus – einer der Gründe, warum Newmont sich von dem Projekt getrennt hat. Realistisch muss mit weiteren USD 150-200m Investment gerechnet werden, um die beiden Projekte vergleichen zu können.

Wenn man Klondike Gold zukünftig daher mit CAD 100 pro Unze bewertet und selbst die gesamte Resource nur zehn Prozent der angestrebten 50m Unzen groß sein sollte, ergäbe sich eine Bewertung von CAD 500m.

Zurzeit sind 240m Aktien ausgegeben, was einer rechnerischen und vor allem nachvollziehbaren Bewertung von über zwei kanadischen Dollar entsprechen würde – bezogen auf nur 5m Unzen. Die Aktie handelt aktuell bei 12-14 Cent!

Ein Projekt mit ähnlichen Alleinstellungsmerkmalen ist am Markt aktuell nicht zu finden, denn es handelt sich hauptsächlich um harte Fakten verbunden mit einfacher Mathematik und nicht die alleinige Hoffnung auf gute Bohrergebnisse in der Zukunft.

Die DGWA besucht dieses Projekt mit Investoren jährlich und wird in den nächsten Wochen die Möglichkeit bieten, sich mit dem CEO Peter Tallman virtuell und auch persönlich auszutauschen. Bitte teilen Sie uns Ihr Interesse hierzu über info@dgwa.org mit.

Die Aktie handelt in Kanada, den USA und zahlreichen deutschen Börsen.

Link zur Präsentation

DISCLAIMER

The contents published by DGWA are compiled with the greatest possible care. However, DGWA GmbH does not assume any liability for the correctness, completeness and topicality of the contents provided. Furthermore, the arrival of any course forecasts / course targets is not guaranteed in any way. The use of the contents of the analyses is at the user’s own risk. The offer is aimed at users residing in the Federal Republic of Germany, Switzerland or Austria. The information is not intended for users who are resident in countries other than those mentioned above or who for other reasons are subject to the regulations of other countries. DGWA GmbH does not warrant or make any representations that these analyses or the information contained in them are in accordance with the laws of countries other than the Federal Republic of Germany, Switzerland or Austria.

The subject of published financial analyses may be shares of companies with a low market capitalisation. Especially for companies with a low market capitalization, investors often have to reckon with high volatility or low market liquidity.

Published financial analyses focus on equities that are associated with high price risks and are therefore not suitable for inexperienced or risk-averse investors. This applies in particular to all over-the-counter (OTC) equities, i.e. equities traded outside a supervised stock exchange or regulated market or on the over-the-counter market. The same applies to shares traded on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX), on Canadian stock exchanges (e.g. in Toronto or Vancouver) or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM), a segment of the London Stock Exchange. The equities we analyse are often traded on one of these markets, which are segments of the highest risk class. Stocks traded on these markets are threatened at all times by the possibility of a total loss, high volatility and the possibility of limited tradability and, in particular, saleability due to low trading volumes. High price opportunities are offset by enormous risks.

Published financial analyses contain only a non-binding expression of opinion on the investment instruments addressed and the market conditions at the time of publication of the document. An assessment of the company, in particular of share price targets, may change without prior notice. All data and information originate from sources which the publisher considers to be trustworthy and reliable at the time of preparation. Despite all care taken in the preparation of the research documents / reports, the publisher / author assumes no liability or guarantee whatsoever for the correctness, completeness and accuracy of the information contained in the reports or for losses that may result from any errors, omissions or inaccuracies. Liability claims against the DGWA GmbH and/or the author, which refer to damages of idealistic or material kind, which result from the use or disuse of the presented information, are in principle impossible, it is deliberate or roughly negligent behavior of the author and/or the DGWA GmbH present. In particular, DGWA GmbH does not guarantee that the forecasts mentioned will be met or that price targets / possible future goodwill will be achieved. Furthermore, neither this publication nor the information contained herein forms the basis for any contract or obligation of any kind.

The DGWA GmbH does not assume any liability for provided trade suggestions, market assessments and other information. These in no way represent a call for individual or general replication. The background information, trading suggestions, market assessments and securities analyses published by DGWA GmbH in its analyses do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any of the shares, commodities, foreign exchange, other securities or structured and derivative financial products listed on the DGWA website. The statements are based on sources which the publisher considers to be trustworthy.

Although the evaluations and statements contained in the analyses, publications and market assessments have been prepared with reasonable care, we assume no responsibility or liability for errors, omissions or misstatements. This also applies to all representations, figures and assessments made by our interlocutors in the interviews. Before making investment decisions, the client should carefully inform himself about the opportunities and risks of the investment. A positive performance of a financial product in the past can in no way be taken as an indication of future performance. The reader is urged to check all information and allegations himself. An investment in the partly highly speculative shares presented by us should not be made without first consulting the company’s latest balance sheets, asset reports and press releases.

Disclosure of interests:

Basic information on possible conflicts of interest pursuant to Section 34b WpHG and Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse – Market Abuse Regulation:

DGWA GmbH or its employees may at any time acquire or dispose of their own business in the shares of the companies presented (e.g. long or short positions). This also applies to options and derivatives based on these securities. Any resulting transactions may affect the Company’s share price. The information, recommendations, interviews and company presentations published in the DGWA GmbH analyses are paid for by the respective companies or third parties. Third parties” include, for example, investor relations, public relations, brokers or investors. DGWA GmbH could be partially remunerated directly or indirectly by the discussed companies or so-called “third parties” with an expense allowance for the preparation and electronic distribution and for other services. Even if we prepare every analysis to the best of our knowledge and belief and to professional standards, we advise you to consult other external sources, such as your house bank or a trusted advisor, with regard to your investment decisions.

DGWA – Deutsche Gesellschaft für Wertpapieranalyse GmbH

