Dr. Riku Rautsola Appointed New CEO

Athens, Greece (ots/PRNewswire) - After 16 years with FAMAR, including the last

4 years as CEO, Konstantinos Rengis decided to step down from his role for

personal reasons, effective September 29, 2025.



Kostas is widely recognized for his customer-centric approach, deep knowledge of

our industry, and his solution-oriented mindset. During his tenure, he played a

pivotal role in successfully guiding the company through multiple ownership

transitions, improving operations and customer service and setting a vision for

future growth.





At the same time, FAMAR Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Riku

Rautsola as CEO, effective September 29, 2025. Riku has served as a

non-executive member of FAMAR's Board of Directors and an advisor to MidEuropa

during the acquisition of FAMAR last year. Riku is a globally experienced leader

in the pharmaceutical, biotech and CDMO industries, having held CEO and senior

executive positions at several leading companies, creating sustained profitable

growth



Under Riku's leadership, FAMAR remains committed to serve its global customers,

expand production capacity, accelerate its development partnerships, and invest

in its people. Riku will also continue to serve as a member of the Board of

Directors.



Kostas will support Riku and the Board of Directors in a senior advisory

capacity, focusing on strategic customer relationships and customer engagement.



"We thank Kostas Rengis for his many years of dedicated service, and we extend a

warm welcome to Riku Rautsola as he leads FAMAR in this next chapter of growth

and transformation", stated Matthew Strassberg, Partner and Head of Healthcare

at MidEuropa.



About Famar Group



FAMAR (https://www.famar-group.com/) is a leading European provider of

pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturing and development services. With a

legacy of 75 years, FAMAR delivers high-quality dosage forms, including sterile

liquids, solids, and semi-solids, creating value for its clients. Operating in

Spain, Italy, and Greece, employing over 1.850 people across a network of six

production facilities and two R&D centres, FAMAR supplies a wide range of more

than 1.700 different products for over 80 international markets.



Contact:



Petros Gogos,

M +30 6936610513,

pg@vando.gr



