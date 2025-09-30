HORNBACH Holding: Sales & EBIT Surge in 6M 2025/26, Q2 Boosts Further
HORNBACH Group is on a roll, showcasing impressive growth in the first half of the year. With net sales hitting EUR 3,599 million, a 4.4% rise, and online sales soaring by 10.2%, the company is setting new benchmarks. Expanding its footprint across Europe and planning new store openings, HORNBACH is gearing up for a promising future.
- HORNBACH Group's half-year net sales reached EUR 3,599 million, a 4.4% increase compared to the previous year, with Q2 sales growing by 3.0%.
- The net sales of HORNBACH Baumarkt increased by 4.7%, supported by strong customer frequency and an online sales share that rose to 13.1%.
- The company expanded its market share across Europe, with growth above the sector average in several countries.
- Adjusted EBIT for the first half of 2025/26 increased by 2.5% to EUR 272 million, despite lower operating income in Q2.
- HORNBACH confirmed its full-year guidance, expecting sales to be at or slightly above the previous year's level and plans to open three new large-scale DIY stores in the second half of 2025/26.
- The company reported a 10.2% increase in online sales, contributing to a total of EUR 447.3 million in the first half of the financial year.
The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report, at HORNBACH Holding is on 30.09.2025.
The price of HORNBACH Holding at the time of the news was 103,20EUR and was up +0,10 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 103,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,10 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.865,08PKT (+0,61 %).
