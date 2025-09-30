HORNBACH Holding: Sales & EBIT Surge in 6M 2025/26, Q2 Boosts Further

HORNBACH Group's half-year net sales reached EUR 3,599 million, a 4.4% increase compared to the previous year, with Q2 sales growing by 3.0%.

The net sales of HORNBACH Baumarkt increased by 4.7%, supported by strong customer frequency and an online sales share that rose to 13.1%.

The company expanded its market share across Europe, with growth above the sector average in several countries.

Adjusted EBIT for the first half of 2025/26 increased by 2.5% to EUR 272 million, despite lower operating income in Q2.

HORNBACH confirmed its full-year guidance, expecting sales to be at or slightly above the previous year's level and plans to open three new large-scale DIY stores in the second half of 2025/26.

The company reported a 10.2% increase in online sales, contributing to a total of EUR 447.3 million in the first half of the financial year.

The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report, at HORNBACH Holding is on 30.09.2025.

