Daldrup & Soehne: 2025 Half-Year Report Confirms Growth Potential

Daldrup & Söhne AG reported a total output of EUR 20.7 million for H1 2025, down from EUR 29.1 million in H1 2024, primarily due to base effects.

The EBIT margin increased to 12.8% in H1 2025, with EBIT at EUR 2.6 million, compared to EUR 3.0 million in H1 2024.

The company's order backlog reached a record EUR 140 million by the end of August 2025, significantly up from EUR 31 million in August 2024.

Daldrup & Söhne AG maintained a strong equity ratio of 68.8% as of June 30, 2025.

The improved regulatory framework for geothermal energy and government infrastructure funding is expected to drive further growth for the company.

The management confirmed an EBIT margin forecast of 10% to 12% for the full year 2025, anticipating total output of around EUR 52 million.

The next important date, Publication of the half-year consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2025., at Daldrup & Soehne is on 30.09.2025.

The price of Daldrup & Soehne at the time of the news was 12,850EUR and was up +2,80 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,750EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,78 % since publication.





