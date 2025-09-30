InnoCan Pharma Corporation, Hua Hong Semiconductor & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Hua Hong Semiconductor
|+13,13 %
|Halbleiter
|🥈
|EchoStar Registered (A)
|+9,52 %
|Telekommunikation
|🥉
|Ganfeng Lithium Group Ltd Registered (H)
|+7,03 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Borr Drilling
|-6,52 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|HORNBACH Holding
|-7,17 %
|Einzelhandel
|🟥
|Pantoro Gold
|-8,15 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Valneva
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|American Critical Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|NuGen Medical Devices
|Gesundheitswesen
|Opendoor Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|Ballard Power Systems
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Sterling Metals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|41
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|DroneShield
|38
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Novo Nordisk
|35
|Pharmaindustrie
|Silber
|33
|Rohstoffe
|Almonty Industries
|27
|Rohstoffe
|Gold
|26
|Rohstoffe
Hua Hong Semiconductor
Wochenperformance: +36,84 %
Platz 1
EchoStar Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +12,20 %
Platz 2
Ganfeng Lithium Group Ltd Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: +16,10 %
Platz 3
Borr Drilling
Wochenperformance: -18,11 %
Platz 4
HORNBACH Holding
Wochenperformance: -1,58 %
Platz 5
Pantoro Gold
Wochenperformance: +3,05 %
Platz 6
Valneva
Wochenperformance: +6,58 %
Platz 7
American Critical Minerals
Wochenperformance: +11,21 %
Platz 8
NuGen Medical Devices
Wochenperformance: +36,69 %
Platz 9
Opendoor Technologies
Wochenperformance: +5,82 %
Platz 10
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: -7,18 %
Platz 11
Sterling Metals
Wochenperformance: +315,48 %
Platz 12
InnoCan Pharma Corporation
Wochenperformance: +58,19 %
Platz 13
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +28,75 %
Platz 14
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -8,42 %
Platz 15
Silber
Wochenperformance: +7,03 %
Platz 16
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +16,59 %
Platz 17
Gold
Wochenperformance: +3,24 %
Platz 18
