Artnet AG Unveils 2025 Meeting Results & New Leadership Team
Artnet AG's AGM in Berlin set the stage for a transformative future, with AI at its core and new leadership ready to drive growth and innovation.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Artnet AG held its Annual General Meeting on September 29, 2025, in Berlin, discussing the 2024 financial year and future outlook.
- The company sees significant growth potential, particularly in artificial intelligence, and has introduced an AI-powered chatbot.
- Artnet outperformed the overall market despite challenging conditions and is undergoing a restructuring program that has resulted in substantial cost savings.
- Jacob Pabst stepped down as CEO after over 12 years, with Andrew Wolff appointed as Interim CEO, who aims to accelerate Artnet's growth trajectory.
- The AGM approved a capital increase and emphasized continued investment in technology and product development to enhance user experience and market share.
- Andrew Wolff, the new CEO, has extensive experience in private market investment and leadership roles at Goldman Sachs, and he plans to develop AI-native products for the art industry.
