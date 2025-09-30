    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHMS Bergbau AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu HMS Bergbau
    HMS Bergbau Boosts Earnings & Margins, Drives Sustainable Growth in 2025

    HMS Bergbau AG showcases strength and adaptability, increasing earnings amidst economic challenges and setting sights on ambitious growth and diversification in 2025.

    • HMS Bergbau AG increased its earnings and improved margins in the first half of 2025, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.
    • The company reported sales of EUR 643.0 million and an EBITDA of EUR 8.3 million, with a net profit of EUR 5.8 million.
    • HMS Bergbau AG confirmed its full-year 2025 forecast, expecting sales of around EUR 1.5 billion and an EBITDA of approximately EUR 20 million.
    • The company is diversifying its operations, expanding into oil products and liquid fuels, and plans to further expand its activities along the value chain.
    • HMS Bergbau AG has a strong financial position with cash and cash equivalents of EUR 62.9 million and financing lines available for trading transactions of around USD 450 million.
    • The management board contract of CFO Jens Moir has been extended by two years until 31 March 2028, and a webcast for investors and media is scheduled for 30 September 2025.

    The price of HMS Bergbau at the time of the news was 45,20EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 45,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,44 % since publication.


    HMS Bergbau

    +0,88 %
    -1,31 %
    +90,72 %
    +334,29 %
    ISIN:DE0006061104WKN:606110





