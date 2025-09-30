Aconnic AG Launches Restructuring in Switzerland

aconnic AG has initiated restructuring proceedings in Switzerland by filing for insolvency for its two legal entities to realign financial and operational structures.

The insolvency proceedings do not affect aconnic AG's ongoing business operations for gigabit networks and services worldwide.

The Swiss subsidiaries mainly provide research and development services, and management is working with insolvency administrators to ensure business continuity and evaluate strategic options.

aconnic AG is implementing a capital increase and fundraising project to strengthen equity and refinance debt, though the project is delayed by over three months.

CEO Werner Neubauer states that despite market challenges, aconnic AG remains optimistic for the future with increasing orders for Q4 2025, and expects limited impact from the Swiss filings.

aconnic AG is an international technology supplier based in Munich, focusing on network security, energy efficiency, and sustainability, with clients like Deutsche Telekom and Swisscom, and has been listed on the German stock exchange since 2006.

The price of aconnic at the time of the news was 0,6150EUR and was down -5,38 % compared with the previous day.





