beaconsmind Boosts swissnet's 1H 2025 Revenue & Earnings Surge

Swissnet Group's 1H 2025 revenue increased by 91% to CHF 11.3MM compared to CHF 5.9MM in 1H 2024, with EBITDA rising to CHF 2.3MM from CHF 1.1MM, indicating strong profitable growth.

Organic growth for the group in 1H 2025 was 27% for revenue and 69% for EBITDA compared to 2024.

The balance sheet shows CHF 15.5MM equity and CHF 0.9MM cash, compared to CHF 10.8MM equity at the end of 2024.

The 1H 2025 financials include newly acquired companies swissnet AG, swissnet ICT, and Lokalee, consolidated from January 2025.

Swissnet Group has expanded its ICT and AI-driven services internationally, securing contracts in the UAE and Singapore, contributing to projected growth for 2025.

The 1H 2025 report is available for download on Swissnet's website in the "Investor Relations" section.

The next important date, The translation of "Halbjahresabschluss 1H 2025" to English is "Half-year financial statement 1H 2025.", at beaconsmind is on 31.10.2025.

The price of beaconsmind at the time of the news was 6,7500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





