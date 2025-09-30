EnviTec Biogas Thrives Amid H1 2025 Market Challenges

EnviTec Biogas reported solid business development in H1 2025 despite a challenging market environment.

Total output was EUR 164.9 million, and sales revenues were EUR 148.4 million, both down from H1 2024.

EBITDA was EUR 26.3 million, and EBT was EUR 10.2 million, reflecting a decrease from the previous year due to weaker performance in the Plant Construction segment.

The Own Plant Operation segment performed robustly, with revenues of EUR 107.1 million, while the Plant Construction segment faced significant declines due to regulatory uncertainties.

EnviTec completed significant projects in Forst and Friedland and acquired LIQVIS GmbH, expanding its presence in the bio-LNG market.

The company expects to reach the lower end of its forecast for 2025, with total output or sales revenues between EUR 330 million and EUR 370 million, and EBT between EUR 25 million and EUR 35 million.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Halbjahresabschluss" to English is "Publication of Half-Year Financial Statements.", at EnviTec Biogas is on 30.09.2025.

The price of EnviTec Biogas at the time of the news was 18,150EUR and was down -0,95 % compared with the previous day.

22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,250EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,55 % since publication.





