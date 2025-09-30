    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsRWE AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu RWE
    77 Aufrufe 77 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Data4Life and EvidNet form strategic partnership to advance federated real-world evidence generation

    Seoul, South Korea & Potsdam, Germany (ots) - Data2Evidence meets FeederNet:
    Joining forces for scalable, standardized, and responsible health research
    infrastructure

    Nonprofit digital health organization Data4Life and South Korea's leading
    federated research platform EvidNet today announced a strategic partnership to
    co-develop a global infrastructure for federated real-world evidence (RWE)
    generation. The collaboration will combine the technological strengths and
    research networks of both organizations to enable high-quality,
    privacy-preserving, and scalable medical research across borders.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu RWE AG!
    Short
    40,00€
    Basispreis
    0,25
    Ask
    × 14,45
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Long
    35,15€
    Basispreis
    0,26
    Ask
    × 14,45
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Global health research, locally enabled

    At the core of the collaboration is the integration of EvidNet's FeederNet
    network-comprising over 50 hospitals and 70 million patient records -with
    Data4Life's open-source research platform Data2Evidence . By aligning on
    international standards such as OMOP and FHIR , the partners aim to provide
    researchers worldwide with access to fit-for-purpose real-world data, ready for
    scientific and regulatory use.

    A joint proof-of-concept project is scheduled to launch in Q4 2025 , with the
    goal of demonstrating the potential of a federated, privacy-respecting research
    infrastructure across national boundaries.

    "We are excited to partner with EvidNet to advance the future of real-world
    evidence," said Dr. Ben Illigens , Chief Executive Officer at Data4Life. "By
    combining our innovative Data2Evidence platform with EvidNet's established
    network and commitment to OMOP, we can empower researchers to generate evidence
    at unprecedented scale while protecting data privacy and patient sovereignty."

    From data to evidence - responsibly, interoperably, and impactfully

    The partnership reflects a shared commitment to enabling scientifically
    rigorous, interoperable , and ethically responsible research. Using OMOP-based
    data models and federated analytics, both organizations aim to overcome key
    challenges in global health research-without the need for physical data
    transfer.

    Research infrastructure for the next era

    This collaboration is part of Data4Life's strategic expansion of its open source
    platform Data2Evidence as an international standard for digital health research.
    EvidNet brings deep expertise in health data harmonization and governance,
    positioning the partnership to address today's most pressing public health and
    research questions.

    About Data4Life

    The D4L data4life gGmbH is a nonprofit health tech organization founded in 2017
    and headquartered in Potsdam, Germany. It is funded by the Hasso Plattner
    Foundation as sole shareholder. Data4Life's mission is to make health data
    available for research in the fields of public health and precision medicine,
    with the goal of significantly improving prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

    More information: http://www.data4life.care

    Contact:

    Daniela Wilberg
    mailto:media@data4life.care
    mobil +49 162 2729163

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145666/6128231
    OTS: D4L data4life gGmbH


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu RWE - 703712 - DE0007037129

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über RWE. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Data4Life and EvidNet form strategic partnership to advance federated real-world evidence generation Data2Evidence meets FeederNet: Joining forces for scalable, standardized, and responsible health research infrastructure Nonprofit digital health organization Data4Life and South Korea's leading federated research platform EvidNet today …