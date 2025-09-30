Data4Life and EvidNet form strategic partnership to advance federated real-world evidence generation

Seoul, South Korea & Potsdam, Germany (ots) - Data2Evidence meets FeederNet:

Joining forces for scalable, standardized, and responsible health research

infrastructure



Nonprofit digital health organization Data4Life and South Korea's leading

federated research platform EvidNet today announced a strategic partnership to

co-develop a global infrastructure for federated real-world evidence (RWE)

generation. The collaboration will combine the technological strengths and

research networks of both organizations to enable high-quality,

privacy-preserving, and scalable medical research across borders.





Global health research, locally enabledAt the core of the collaboration is the integration of EvidNet's FeederNetnetwork-comprising over 50 hospitals and 70 million patient records -withData4Life's open-source research platform Data2Evidence . By aligning oninternational standards such as OMOP and FHIR , the partners aim to provideresearchers worldwide with access to fit-for-purpose real-world data, ready forscientific and regulatory use.A joint proof-of-concept project is scheduled to launch in Q4 2025 , with thegoal of demonstrating the potential of a federated, privacy-respecting researchinfrastructure across national boundaries."We are excited to partner with EvidNet to advance the future of real-worldevidence," said Dr. Ben Illigens , Chief Executive Officer at Data4Life. "Bycombining our innovative Data2Evidence platform with EvidNet's establishednetwork and commitment to OMOP, we can empower researchers to generate evidenceat unprecedented scale while protecting data privacy and patient sovereignty."From data to evidence - responsibly, interoperably, and impactfullyThe partnership reflects a shared commitment to enabling scientificallyrigorous, interoperable , and ethically responsible research. Using OMOP-baseddata models and federated analytics, both organizations aim to overcome keychallenges in global health research-without the need for physical datatransfer.Research infrastructure for the next eraThis collaboration is part of Data4Life's strategic expansion of its open sourceplatform Data2Evidence as an international standard for digital health research.EvidNet brings deep expertise in health data harmonization and governance,positioning the partnership to address today's most pressing public health andresearch questions.About Data4LifeThe D4L data4life gGmbH is a nonprofit health tech organization founded in 2017and headquartered in Potsdam, Germany. It is funded by the Hasso PlattnerFoundation as sole shareholder. Data4Life's mission is to make health dataavailable for research in the fields of public health and precision medicine,with the goal of significantly improving prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.More information: http://www.data4life.care