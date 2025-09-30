United Labels: H1 Report Shows Promising Growth for 2025

United Labels AG reported consolidated sales of EUR 7.3 million in the first half of 2025, down from EUR 10.2 million in the previous year.

The company experienced a 9.5 percentage point increase in gross profit margin, resulting in an EBITDA of EUR 0.6 million, compared to EUR 1.2 million in the previous year.

Despite a decline in sales, United Labels expects growth in sales and earnings for the full year 2025, supported by a 21% increase in order backlog to EUR 14.8 million.

The online business segment performed well, achieving a 6% increase in sales during the first half of 2025.

In the previous fiscal year 2024, United Labels generated sales of EUR 22.4 million and an EBITDA of EUR 1.4 million.

United Labels AG is a family-owned company specializing in licensing and producing branded clothing and gift items, with over 40 licensing agreements including popular brands like Paw Patrol and Harry Potter.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at United Labels is on 28.11.2025.

The price of United Labels at the time of the news was 1,5000EUR and was up +2,74 % compared with the previous day.

19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,4500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,33 % since publication.





