Avemio Boosts Earnings, Expands Digital Reach in H1 2025
Avemio AG is soaring to new heights, doubling its digital revenue and setting the stage for a transformative year in 2025. With helmut.cloud and CaraOne leading the charge, Avemio is redefining industry standards and capturing global attention. As the company streamlines operations, a leaner future promises efficiency and resilience in a dynamic market.
Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
- Avemio AG achieved significant earnings improvement and expanded its digital business in the first half of 2025, with digital revenue reaching EUR 8.5 million, doubling from the previous year.
- The company’s cloud solution, helmut.cloud, and AI platform, CaraOne, are nearing market breakthroughs, with CaraOne winning "Product of the Year" at NAB Show 2025 and generating over USD 5 million in orders from U.S. media companies.
- Avemio's trading business is undergoing a transition, with an efficiency program expected to reduce fixed costs by EUR 1.5 million annually starting in 2026, amid declining demand for high-priced capital goods.
- Consolidated revenues for the first half of 2025 were EUR 41.9 million, down from EUR 44.7 million in H1 2024, but gross profit margin improved to 23.9%, leading to a reduction in operating losses to EUR -0.9 million.
- The equity ratio increased to 46% as of June 30, 2025, indicating a solid financial foundation for Avemio AG.
- For the second half of 2025, Avemio expects a moderate revival in the trading business and significant revenue contributions from new digital products.
The price of Avemio at the time of the news was 1,7950EUR and was up +3,76 % compared with the previous day.
+3,76 %
-2,45 %
-3,75 %
+79,50 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte