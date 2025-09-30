HORNBACH HOLDING AG & Co KGaA (von Quirin Privatbank Kapit...

Original-Research
- Umsatzsteigerung von 3% auf 1,69 Mrd. Euro.
- EBIT-Anpassung um 7,2% auf 110,5 Mio. Euro.
- Kaufempfehlung mit Kursziel 110 Euro bestätigt.
Original-Research: HORNBACH HOLDING AG & Co KGaA - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
30.09.2025 / 15:26 CET/CEST
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to HORNBACH HOLDING AG & Co KGaA
Company Name: HORNBACH HOLDING AG & Co KGaA ISIN: DE0006083405
Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: Buy
from: 30.09.2025
Target price: 110.00
Last rating change:
Analyst: Ralf Marinoni
Q2-25/26 very solid development; full year guidance confirmed
HORNBACH continued its profitable growth path: Q2-25/26 sales rose by 3.0% yoy to EUR 1,689.9m, mainly on the back of continued higher customer frequency, and despite 2 fewer business days compared
to Q2 last year. Its half-year 2025/26 net sales were up by 4.4% yoy at EUR 3,599.1m based on a successful spring season in its first quarter. The adjusted EBIT in Q2 came in at EUR 110.5m (-7.2%
yoy). This was primarily driven by inflation-related salary adjustments and a slightly higher headcount due to upcoming store openings; therefore, development was as expected. The group's half-year
adjusted EBIT increased by 2.5% to EUR 272.2m, in line with guidance, which remains unchanged: HORNBACH confirms the guidance given on May 21, 2025. The group continues to expect net sales in the
financial year 2025/26 at or slightly above (i.e. -2% to +6%) the previous year's level (EUR 6,200m) and adjusted EBIT at the level (i.e. -5% to +5%) of the 2024/25 financial year (EUR 269.5m).
Given the good earnings performance in the first half 2025/26, an adjusted EBIT in the upper half of the projected range currently appears likely.
Its development in Q2/H1 was in line with expectations, we therefore confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 110 TP.
°
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur HORNBACH Holding Aktie
Die HORNBACH Holding Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -5,52 % und einem Kurs von 97,50 auf Tradegate (30. September 2025, 15:15 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der HORNBACH Holding Aktie um -1,58 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -4,41 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von HORNBACH Holding bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 1,56 Mrd..
HORNBACH Holding zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 2,4000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,3300 %.
Die letzten 5 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 111,40EUR. Von den letzten 5 Analysten der HORNBACH Holding Aktie empfehlen 2 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 99,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 118,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +1,64 %/+21,15 % bedeutet.
Analyst: ING
HORNBACH glänzt mit starkem Umsatzwachstum und erweitert seine Marktanteile in Europa, während es seine Jahresprognose bekräftigt und seine finanzielle Stabilität unterstreicht.
