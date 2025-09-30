DAX, Nanobiotix & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto:
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Nanobiotix
|+24,26 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Nanoform Finland Oy
|+22,70 %
|Nanotechnologie
|🥉
|Draganfly
|+15,13 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|ATAI Life Sciences
|-8,47 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|OHB
|-9,57 %
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|🟥
|Tilray Brands
|-10,84 %
|Pharmaindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Atos
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|American Critical Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|Tilray Brands
|Pharmaindustrie
|HeraMED
|Gesundheitswesen
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|Pharmaindustrie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|224
|-
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|68
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Gold
|46
|Rohstoffe
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|43
|Pharmaindustrie
|DroneShield
|43
|Sonstige Technologie
|Almonty Industries
|41
|Rohstoffe
15 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte