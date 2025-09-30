StackGuardian Raises $10M to Accelerate Global Growth and Expand its Leading AI-Driven Infrastructure Automation & Orchestration Platform

Mechelen, Belgium (ots/PRNewswire) - StackGuardian (

http://www.stackguardian.io/ ), the European cloud-native startup transforming

how enterprises deliver secure and compliant self-service infrastructure, today

announced it has raised a total of $10 million, inclusive of its initial seed

round. The Series A was led by TIN Capital, with participation from existing

investors Volta Ventures and InvestLink. The funding will accelerate

StackGuardian's expansion across Europe and the United States and fuel continued

advancement of the AI capabilities powering its industry-leading Self-Service

Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration Platform.



"Enterprises face mounting pressure to deliver self-service infrastructure

without compromising security, compliance, or cost efficiency," said Karl

Driesen, Co-Founder & CEO of StackGuardian. "This funding enables us to scale

our go-to-market efforts, support our growing global customer base, and

accelerate innovation, especially in AI, empowering teams to orchestrate

infrastructure more intelligently, faster, and with greater security."





