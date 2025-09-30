    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsIAC AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu IAC
    StackGuardian Raises $10M to Accelerate Global Growth and Expand its Leading AI-Driven Infrastructure Automation & Orchestration Platform

    Mechelen, Belgium (ots/PRNewswire) - StackGuardian (
    http://www.stackguardian.io/ ), the European cloud-native startup transforming
    how enterprises deliver secure and compliant self-service infrastructure, today
    announced it has raised a total of $10 million, inclusive of its initial seed
    round. The Series A was led by TIN Capital, with participation from existing
    investors Volta Ventures and InvestLink. The funding will accelerate
    StackGuardian's expansion across Europe and the United States and fuel continued
    advancement of the AI capabilities powering its industry-leading Self-Service
    Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration Platform.

    "Enterprises face mounting pressure to deliver self-service infrastructure
    without compromising security, compliance, or cost efficiency," said Karl
    Driesen, Co-Founder & CEO of StackGuardian. "This funding enables us to scale
    our go-to-market efforts, support our growing global customer base, and
    accelerate innovation, especially in AI, empowering teams to orchestrate
    infrastructure more intelligently, faster, and with greater security."

    "Our engineering is committed to making infrastructure automation accessible
    without compromising on security or compliance.", said Akshat Tandon, Co-Founder
    & CTO of StackGuardian. "AI enables our Self-Service IaC Platform to be smarter,
    simpler, and more approachable for all teams in enterprises."

    "We felt the time was right to invest in StackGuardian," said Michael Lucassen,
    Managing Partner at TIN Capital. "The fact that leading enterprises such as
    Siemens, RheinEnergie, and Bpost are using the platform is clear proof of its
    value, and a strong signal that now is the moment to accelerate."

    About StackGuardian

    StackGuardian is a European cloud-native startup that redefines how enterprises
    deliver secure and compliant infrastructure through standardization and
    self-service. Founded in 2022, its AI-driven Infrastructure Automation and
    Orchestration Platform is trusted by leading enterprises including Siemens,
    RheinEnergie, Bpost, along with other global organizations, to accelerate
    innovation while ensuring security and compliance. For more information about
    scaling infrastructure standardization and provisioning through self-service
    visit https://www.stackguardian.io/post/empower-your-dev-teams-the-value-of-self
    -service-infrastructure .

    About TIN Capital

    TIN Capital is a Dutch venture capital firm investing in Europe's leading
    cybersecurity and security technology companies. With its EUR100M European Cyber
    Tech Fund V, TIN Capital backs startups and scale-ups that safeguard national,
    economic, and digital security.

    Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783019/StackGuardian.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stackguardian-
    raises-10m-to-accelerate-global-growth-and-expand-its-leading-ai-driven-infrastr
    ucture-automation--orchestration-platform-302568538.html

    Contact:

    Karl Driesen,
    karl.driesen@stackguardian.io

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181099/6128713
    OTS: StackGuardian


    3 im Artikel enthaltene Werte
