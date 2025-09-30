StackGuardian Raises $10M to Accelerate Global Growth and Expand its Leading AI-Driven Infrastructure Automation & Orchestration Platform
Mechelen, Belgium (ots/PRNewswire) - StackGuardian (
http://www.stackguardian.io/ ), the European cloud-native startup transforming
how enterprises deliver secure and compliant self-service infrastructure, today
announced it has raised a total of $10 million, inclusive of its initial seed
round. The Series A was led by TIN Capital, with participation from existing
investors Volta Ventures and InvestLink. The funding will accelerate
StackGuardian's expansion across Europe and the United States and fuel continued
advancement of the AI capabilities powering its industry-leading Self-Service
Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration Platform.
"Enterprises face mounting pressure to deliver self-service infrastructure
without compromising security, compliance, or cost efficiency," said Karl
Driesen, Co-Founder & CEO of StackGuardian. "This funding enables us to scale
our go-to-market efforts, support our growing global customer base, and
accelerate innovation, especially in AI, empowering teams to orchestrate
infrastructure more intelligently, faster, and with greater security."
"Our engineering is committed to making infrastructure automation accessible
without compromising on security or compliance.", said Akshat Tandon, Co-Founder
& CTO of StackGuardian. "AI enables our Self-Service IaC Platform to be smarter,
simpler, and more approachable for all teams in enterprises."
"We felt the time was right to invest in StackGuardian," said Michael Lucassen,
Managing Partner at TIN Capital. "The fact that leading enterprises such as
Siemens, RheinEnergie, and Bpost are using the platform is clear proof of its
value, and a strong signal that now is the moment to accelerate."
About StackGuardian
StackGuardian is a European cloud-native startup that redefines how enterprises
deliver secure and compliant infrastructure through standardization and
self-service. Founded in 2022, its AI-driven Infrastructure Automation and
Orchestration Platform is trusted by leading enterprises including Siemens,
RheinEnergie, Bpost, along with other global organizations, to accelerate
innovation while ensuring security and compliance. For more information about
scaling infrastructure standardization and provisioning through self-service
visit https://www.stackguardian.io/post/empower-your-dev-teams-the-value-of-self
-service-infrastructure .
About TIN Capital
TIN Capital is a Dutch venture capital firm investing in Europe's leading
cybersecurity and security technology companies. With its EUR100M European Cyber
Tech Fund V, TIN Capital backs startups and scale-ups that safeguard national,
economic, and digital security.
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783019/StackGuardian.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stackguardian-
raises-10m-to-accelerate-global-growth-and-expand-its-leading-ai-driven-infrastr
ucture-automation--orchestration-platform-302568538.html
Contact:
Karl Driesen,
karl.driesen@stackguardian.io
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181099/6128713
OTS: StackGuardian
