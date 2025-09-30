Leclanché's 2025 Mid-Year Results: Key Insights Revealed!

Leclanché SA reported a 39% increase in revenue for the first half of 2025, with total income of CHF 7.0 million compared to CHF 5.6 million in H1 2024.

Despite increased revenue, the company experienced an operating loss of CHF 28.7 million, up from CHF 23.6 million in H1 2024, due to rising material costs and finance costs.

The net loss for the period was CHF 38.8 million, compared to CHF 27.2 million in H1 2024, highlighting the company's reliance on external funding.

The balance sheet grew by CHF 9.8 million, driven by increased project development costs and cash balances, but equity decreased from CHF -43.8 million to CHF -48.2 million.

Leclanché focused on existing client projects and R&D, with growth and market development on hold until long-term financing is secured.

CEO Pierre Blanc emphasized the company's efforts to reduce personnel costs and manage resources, with a focus on strengthening the balance sheet and achieving a sustainable cost structure.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at LECLANCHE is on 30.09.2025.

The price of LECLANCHE at the time of the news was 0,2038EUR and was down -1,81 % compared with the previous day.






