37 0 Kommentare LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna's H1 2025 Report Highlights Growth Momentum

LM PAY S.A. is revolutionizing the FinTech landscape in Poland, boasting a remarkable 37.5% revenue surge in early 2025. Specializing in healthcare, beauty, and insurance, LM PAY is seamlessly integrating finance solutions across 13,000 partners. With a 12% rise in clientele and improved retention, their strategic growth is undeniable. Explore their unaudited financial triumphs on the LM PAY S.A. website.

LM PAY S.A. is a technology-driven FinTech company offering embedded finance solutions in healthcare, beauty, and insurance sectors in Poland.

The company reported a revenue increase of 37.5% to PLN 15.36 million (approx. EUR 3.62 million) in the first half of 2025, with operating profit rising by 28.8% to PLN 3.96 million (approx. EUR 0.93 million).

Growth was driven by the expansion of the partner network, increased demand for services, and successful direct marketing, with customer retention improving from 30% to 33%.

The total number of customers served grew by 12% to 22,900 in the first half of 2025.

LM PAY's platform is integrated into over 13,000 clinics, beauty salons, and insurance brokers in Poland, facilitating immediate payments and financing.

The unaudited financial report is available on the LM PAY S.A. website in the Investor Relations section.





