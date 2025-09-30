1 0 Kommentare REPLOID Group Unveils 2025 Half-Year Report

REPLOID Group AG's mid-year financial results for 2025 showcase impressive growth and strategic advancements. With revenues soaring to EUR 10.3 million and an EBIT of EUR 4.4 million, the company is on a robust trajectory. The equity ratio climbed to 57%, thanks to the adept conversion of convertible loans. Confident in its trajectory, REPLOID reaffirms its ambitious revenue and EBIT targets for the year. Anticipated growth stems from finalizing ReFarmUnit projects and forging strategic partnerships. For a comprehensive insight, the full report is accessible on the REPLOID Group AG website.

REPLOID Group AG published its half-year report for 2025, reporting revenues of EUR 10.3 million and an EBIT of EUR 4.4 million.

The equity ratio increased to 57% due to the successful conversion of convertible loans.

The company confirmed its revenue forecast of EUR 40.7 million and EBIT target of EUR 8.7 million for 2025.

Numerous ReFarmUnit projects are in the final negotiation phase, expected to complete in Q4 2025.

Growth is anticipated from strategic partnerships, industrial scaling of ReFarmUnits, and ongoing internationalization.

The complete half-year report is available on the REPLOID Group AG website.





