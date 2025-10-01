Aperam's Q3 2025: Unveiling Market & Financial Insights
Aperam anticipates a seasonal slowdown in Q3 2025, with adjusted EBITDA expected to fall below Q1's EUR 86 million. Despite European pricing pressures, the company continues deleveraging efforts and maintains stability in Brazil.
Foto: 461907726
- Aperam confirms its Q3 2025 outlook, anticipating a seasonal slowdown in shipments due to reduced demand during the European summer.
- The company expects Q3 adjusted EBITDA to be below Q1 2025's EUR 86 million, with a consensus estimate currently at EUR 77 million.
- Free cash flow generation and deleveraging are ongoing, with net debt projected to decrease by approximately EUR 200 million from Q1 to Q4 2025.
- Current market conditions show stability in Brazil, while Europe faces pricing pressure and no signs of recovery in the order book for 2025.
- Aperam's Leadership Journey Phase 5 is on track to achieve target gains of EUR 75 million in 2025.
- The Q3 2025 financial performance will be published on November 7, 2025, followed by a conference call for investors at 14:00 CET.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Aperam is on 07.11.2025.
