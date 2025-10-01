Wienerberger's Top 50 Inspiring Brick Buildings Unveiled

The shortlist for the prestigious international BRICK AWARD 26 has been announced, showcasing 50 inspiring brick buildings from around the world.

The BRICK AWARD, established in 2004 and held biennially, celebrates innovative architecture using brick and ceramic materials, independent of product use from the host, Wienerberger.

This year's shortlist includes projects from 21 countries across five continents, selected from 849 submissions by a pre-jury panel of experts.

The award features five categories: Feeling at home, Living together, Working together, Sharing public spaces, and Building outside the box.

Winners will be chosen by an international jury of renowned architects and designers, with the awards ceremony scheduled for June 11, 2026, in Vienna.

The BRICK AWARD aims to highlight the creative and ecological potential of brick in contemporary architecture, with winning projects featured in the official BRICK book.

