EMPLOYEES DEMAND CALM, COMFORT, AND CUSTOMISATION... BUT OFFICES AREN'T DELIVERING

London



- Employees want calm, comfort and customisation, but most workplaces are still

getting it wrong

- Hybrid working dominates across Europe with office days set to shrink further

by 2030

- Unispace research surveying over 5,000 employees finds 93% of staff still

believe the office will be needed.



After five years of debating where people should work, employees have a clear

message: it's time for employers to get the basics right.





According to the latest global survey from leading workplace creation firm

Unispace (https://www.unispace.com/) , workers are clear on what they need: less

noise and distraction, with 75% saying these hinder performance , and more

spaces designed around calm, comfort, and customisation. Yet 1 in 4 say their

workplace isn't comfortable, and over a fifth (21%) report their space doesn't

support their role.



The Unispace study, A Moment of Clarity (https://www.unispace.com/global-workpla

ce-insights-2025?utm_campaign=21134210-GWI_Global_2025&utm_source=direct_sales_o

utreach) - a survey of full-time employees across 14 markets - finds that

employees are ready to perform, but workplaces are still holding them back.



"The office is no longer in crisis; it's in progress. We've gone from reluctance

to rhythm, and the focus now is on getting back to basics," said Rob Frank, CEO,

EMEA. "The message is consistent across Europe: give people calm, comfortable,

customised spaces, and they will deliver."



From "storming" to "norming"



Since 2020, Unispace's in-depth surveys have tracked the workplace's journey.



The shifts seen mirror a well-known team development framework by psychologist

Bruce Tuckman, which describes how groups evolve through four stages:



- 2020-2021: Shutdowns and "forming". Most spaces shut, teams scattered, and

uncertainty reigned. Then came the tentative returns and negotiations between

employers, employees, and governments: "Why? When? How?".

- 2021-2023: Then came a period of "storming", as employers encouraged in-person

office attendance while employees resisted.

- 2024: "Norming", with hybrid models becoming mainstream.

- 2025: "Performing" - a moment of clarity where office value is no longer

disputed, but its design is under scrutiny.



The silent failure



Workplaces may be open, but for many employees, they're anything but productive.



- 75% say noise, distractions and a lack of space for quiet work are preventing

them from performing at their best.

- 80% report that the office has more distractions than working from home.

- Almost half (48%) said a desk or personal workspace is the most important

workplace zone, yet it's also described as the most underperforming.



This "silent failure" is amplified by the constant digital noise and workplaces

not fit for purpose, which is only set to increase.



Looking ahead to 2030



Offices will remain a central part of working life, but their role is changing.



- In 2025, employees spend an average of 2.9 days in the office, 1 day at home,

and 1.1 days in third spaces like co-working hubs, cafés, or a client site.

- By 2030, office time is expected to drop to 2.6 days per week.

- Yet 93% of employees believe the office will still be needed, with its primary

purpose shifting to collaboration, teamwork and innovation (33%), alongside

visibility with leadership and access to tools and technology.



Employers must act now



Organisations that don't deliver the basics risk jeopardising both productivity

and people. Employers must:



- Reframe the office as a strategic asset, not a cost.

- Invest in the 3 Cs: calm, comfort and customisation.

- Design spaces that adapt to AI-enabled work, the needs of introverts and

neurodiversity, and the individual expectations of local markets.



"If the workplace isn't working, your people aren't reaching their full

potential and productivity is at risk," said Rob Frank, CEO, EMEA . "The

fundamentals matter more than ever, and employers that listen now will be the

ones that thrive in 2030."



