Schweizer Electronic Ends Restructuring, Eyes Future Strategy at Schramberg

Schweizer Electronic AG has ended staff restructuring measures and short-time working at its Schramberg site due to successful restructuring efforts.

The restructuring program was completed voluntarily, without any reconciliation of interests or social plan measures, supporting employees in their transitions.

A stable order situation is anticipated for the fourth quarter of 2025, with positive growth signs expected in 2026.

The strategic focus of the Schramberg plant will expand beyond the automotive industry to diversify its customer base and mitigate market fluctuations.

The SCHWEIZER Group's order backlog at the end of Q3 2025 was approximately EUR 260 million, indicating continued growth.

CEO Nicolas Schweizer emphasized the company's commitment to further expanding its market position as a leading European PCB manufacturer.

The price of Schweizer Electronic at the time of the news was 2,9800EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,0000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,67 % since publication.





