German Business Initiative to Invest 735 Billion Euros

Berlin (ots) - The 105-member "Made for Germany" group says it will spend

hundreds of billions in the coming three years, stimulating the national

economy.



The announcement, which comes amidst government conferrals on the economy,

attaches a new, higher figure to promises made in July of massive private-sector

stimulus.





The "Made for Germany" initiative is led, among others, by Siemens and DeutscheBank. Since the summer, it has grown from 61 to 105 members and now includesmultinational corporations as well as SMEs and start-ups. On September 30, USsoftware giant Microsoft announced it was joining the group.The funds in question include new capital investments, expenditures for researchand development and pledges made by international investors. The group says a"twelve-figure sum" will consist of new investments."With Made for Germany, we are sending a clear signal," the group said in astatement quoted by various German newspapers. "We're committed to Germany as abusiness location. We aren't withdrawing capital. We're investing and in sodoing are actively shaping Germany's future.""The increase in the amount of money being discussed and the number of membersspeaks volumes about the significance of the Made for Germany initiative," saysGermany Trade & Invest CEO Julia Braune. "Dynamic economic developments areunderway in Germany, and international businesses can get involved and profitfrom that."Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for internationalbusiness promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.It helps international companies do business in Germany and German companies dobusiness abroad.Contact:Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager, Germany Trade & Invest,Friedrichstrasse 60, 10115 Berlin, Germany.jefferson.chase@gtai.de+49 30 200099170Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/6129410OTS: Germany Trade & Invest