    German Business Initiative to Invest 735 Billion Euros

    Berlin (ots) - The 105-member "Made for Germany" group says it will spend
    hundreds of billions in the coming three years, stimulating the national
    economy.

    The announcement, which comes amidst government conferrals on the economy,
    attaches a new, higher figure to promises made in July of massive private-sector
    stimulus.

    The "Made for Germany" initiative is led, among others, by Siemens and Deutsche
    Bank. Since the summer, it has grown from 61 to 105 members and now includes
    multinational corporations as well as SMEs and start-ups. On September 30, US
    software giant Microsoft announced it was joining the group.

    The funds in question include new capital investments, expenditures for research
    and development and pledges made by international investors. The group says a
    "twelve-figure sum" will consist of new investments.

    "With Made for Germany, we are sending a clear signal," the group said in a
    statement quoted by various German newspapers. "We're committed to Germany as a
    business location. We aren't withdrawing capital. We're investing and in so
    doing are actively shaping Germany's future."

    "The increase in the amount of money being discussed and the number of members
    speaks volumes about the significance of the Made for Germany initiative," says
    Germany Trade & Invest CEO Julia Braune. "Dynamic economic developments are
    underway in Germany, and international businesses can get involved and profit
    from that."

    Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
    business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.
    It helps international companies do business in Germany and German companies do
    business abroad.

    Contact:

    Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager, Germany Trade & Invest,
    Friedrichstrasse 60, 10115 Berlin, Germany.
    jefferson.chase@gtai.de
    +49 30 200099170

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/6129410
    OTS: Germany Trade & Invest


