German Business Initiative to Invest 735 Billion Euros
Berlin (ots) - The 105-member "Made for Germany" group says it will spend
hundreds of billions in the coming three years, stimulating the national
economy.
The announcement, which comes amidst government conferrals on the economy,
attaches a new, higher figure to promises made in July of massive private-sector
stimulus.
hundreds of billions in the coming three years, stimulating the national
economy.
The announcement, which comes amidst government conferrals on the economy,
attaches a new, higher figure to promises made in July of massive private-sector
stimulus.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
The "Made for Germany" initiative is led, among others, by Siemens and Deutsche
Bank. Since the summer, it has grown from 61 to 105 members and now includes
multinational corporations as well as SMEs and start-ups. On September 30, US
software giant Microsoft announced it was joining the group.
The funds in question include new capital investments, expenditures for research
and development and pledges made by international investors. The group says a
"twelve-figure sum" will consist of new investments.
"With Made for Germany, we are sending a clear signal," the group said in a
statement quoted by various German newspapers. "We're committed to Germany as a
business location. We aren't withdrawing capital. We're investing and in so
doing are actively shaping Germany's future."
"The increase in the amount of money being discussed and the number of members
speaks volumes about the significance of the Made for Germany initiative," says
Germany Trade & Invest CEO Julia Braune. "Dynamic economic developments are
underway in Germany, and international businesses can get involved and profit
from that."
Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.
It helps international companies do business in Germany and German companies do
business abroad.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager, Germany Trade & Invest,
Friedrichstrasse 60, 10115 Berlin, Germany.
jefferson.chase@gtai.de
+49 30 200099170
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/6129410
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
Bank. Since the summer, it has grown from 61 to 105 members and now includes
multinational corporations as well as SMEs and start-ups. On September 30, US
software giant Microsoft announced it was joining the group.
The funds in question include new capital investments, expenditures for research
and development and pledges made by international investors. The group says a
"twelve-figure sum" will consist of new investments.
"With Made for Germany, we are sending a clear signal," the group said in a
statement quoted by various German newspapers. "We're committed to Germany as a
business location. We aren't withdrawing capital. We're investing and in so
doing are actively shaping Germany's future."
"The increase in the amount of money being discussed and the number of members
speaks volumes about the significance of the Made for Germany initiative," says
Germany Trade & Invest CEO Julia Braune. "Dynamic economic developments are
underway in Germany, and international businesses can get involved and profit
from that."
Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.
It helps international companies do business in Germany and German companies do
business abroad.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager, Germany Trade & Invest,
Friedrichstrasse 60, 10115 Berlin, Germany.
jefferson.chase@gtai.de
+49 30 200099170
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/6129410
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Community Beiträge zu Siemens - 723610 - DE0007236101
Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Siemens. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!
catocencoris schrieb 20.08.25, 08:51
mitdiskutieren »
Heute um 17 Uhr findet wieder ein virtuelles Anlegerforum statt: https://join.next.edudip.com/de/webinar/sdk-anleger-forum-siemens-ag/1536798
007spekulatius schrieb 10.08.25, 14:34
mitdiskutieren »
bis zum Jahrehöchstkurs von 243,55 sind es prozentual nur noch + 4,8%
bezogen auf 232,40 € (XETRA-8.8.25)
dann schaun wir mal was sich bis Freitag nächste Woche noch tut
Bild: https://img.wallstreet-online.de/smilies/look.gifBild: https://img.wallstreet-online.de/smilies/lick.gif
Samski schrieb 07.08.25, 21:11
mitdiskutieren »
Wie in den letzten Wochen wird auch dieser Anstieg schon wieder abverkauft.
Ist eben ein langfristiges Invest und nichts für Zocker. Ich bleibe dabei.
Autor folgen
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte