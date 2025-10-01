tZERO Subsidiary Reaches Milestone: Fully Operational Token Custodian
tZERO Digital Asset Securities has achieved a major milestone, becoming a fully operational Special Purpose Broker-Dealer, showcasing its commitment to compliance and innovation in the tokenized securities market.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- tZERO's subsidiary, tZERO Digital Asset Securities, has become a fully operational Special Purpose Broker-Dealer (SPBD) authorized to custody tokenized securities.
- The firm successfully completed its inaugural regulatory exam without exceptions, highlighting its commitment to compliance and investor protection.
- tZERO Digital Asset Securities is one of only two firms in the U.S. with SPBD status, allowing it to offer custody and clearing services to other broker-dealers.
- The company aims to bridge blockchain innovation with regulatory standards, enhancing transparency and institutional engagement in global markets.
- tZERO's operational framework is designed to provide the same rigor for digital securities as traditional instruments, fostering trust through compliance.
- Since its launch in September 2024, tZERO Digital Asset Securities has actively supported tokenized securities trading, establishing a foundation for future growth and adoption.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.