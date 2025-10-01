    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLithium Americas AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Lithium Americas
    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Lacroix Group +29,18 % Elektrogeräte Nachrichten
    🥈 Lithium Americas +18,97 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 DroneShield +18,20 % Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Vulcan Energy Resources -8,72 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Peloton Interactive Registered (A) -9,15 % Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Axcelis Technologies -9,93 % Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Lithium Americas Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Plug Power Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
      Sterling Metals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Eutelsat Communications Telekommunikation Forum Nachrichten
      Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 364 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 DroneShield 97 Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Gerresheimer 42 Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries 34 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Silber 33 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      ThyssenKrupp 32 Stahl und Bergbau Forum Nachrichten




    Markt Bote ist ein Autor von wallstreetONLINE und liefert automatisierte, dynamische Inhalte zu aktuellen Marktbewegungen. Im Fokus stehen Tops und Flops, Branchentrends und Impulse aus der Community. Ob Tech-Aktien, Rohstoffe oder Krypto – die Beiträge sind kurz, prägnant und regen zur Diskussion an, sodass Leser schnell einen Überblick gewinnen und eigene Marktideen entwickeln können.
    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    15 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DAX, Lacroix Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.