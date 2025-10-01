DAX, Lacroix Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lacroix Group
|+29,18 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥈
|Lithium Americas
|+18,97 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|DroneShield
|+18,20 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Vulcan Energy Resources
|-8,72 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Peloton Interactive Registered (A)
|-9,15 %
|Freizeit
|🟥
|Axcelis Technologies
|-9,93 %
|Halbleiter
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lithium Americas
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Plug Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Sterling Metals
|Rohstoffe
|Eutelsat Communications
|Telekommunikation
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|364
|-
|🥈
|DroneShield
|97
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|42
|Gesundheitswesen
|Almonty Industries
|34
|Rohstoffe
|Silber
|33
|Rohstoffe
|ThyssenKrupp
|32
|Stahl und Bergbau
