Vossloh Completes Sateba Buy, Boosts European Portfolio

Vossloh has completed the acquisition of Sateba, a leading European concrete sleepers manufacturer.

Sateba is headquartered in Paris and operates 19 production sites across ten European countries, with a production capacity of around four million sleepers per year.

Vossloh acquired Sateba from TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. for approximately €450 million, with the transaction financed mainly through debt and a capital increase.

Sateba generated sales of around €350 million in the previous fiscal year.

Vossloh now expects consolidated sales of €1.33 to €1.4 billion for 2025, including Sateba, and an EBIT of €116 to €126 million, considering transaction and integration costs.

The EBIT margin for the Vossloh Group is expected to be 9 percent (+/- 0.5 percentage points) in 2025, before purchase price allocation effects for Sateba.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Vossloh is on 30.10.2025.

The price of Vossloh at the time of the news was 87,70EUR and was down -2,61 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.010,76PKT (+0,38 %).





