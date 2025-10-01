Vossloh Seals the Deal: Sateba Acquisition Complete!

Vossloh has completed the acquisition of Sateba, a leading European concrete sleepers manufacturer, expanding its portfolio in Europe.

Sateba, headquartered in Paris, has around 1,000 employees and 19 production sites in ten European countries, with a production capacity of about four million sleepers per year.

The acquisition was finalized on October 1, 2025, for approximately €450 million, with financing primarily through debt and a capital increase.

Vossloh expects consolidated sales of €1.33 to €1.4 billion for 2025, including Sateba, and an EBIT of €116 to €126 million, considering transaction and integration costs.

Sateba is recognized as a technology and innovation leader, particularly in the decarbonization of concrete sleepers, aligning with Vossloh's sustainability goals.

Vossloh is a global technology group with a comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, operating in over 100 countries with nearly 80 Group companies.

